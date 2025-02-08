HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 8: Education forms the foundation of a nation's progress, equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation, social change, and economic growth. In India, quality education is the key to shaping competent and responsible citizens, enhancing the country's global influence. Institutions like Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Trust play a crucial role in fostering this transformative impact.

SRMS Trust leads by example, redefining excellence and impacting India's future for generations to come. It stands as a beacon of hope, impacting lives through its commitment to education, healthcare, innovation, social service, youth development and cultural preservation. With sustainability and community development at its core, SRMS is not just a brand; it's a revolution that paves way for a stronger, economically developed and more empowered India, with cutting-edge infrastructure projects.

INSPIRATION-

SRMS Trust, established in 1990 by Shri Dev Murti, in memory of his father, Late Shri Ram Murti ji--a veteran freedom fighter, former UP Minister and ex-Parliamentarian, is on a mission to shape India into a global superpower with purpose-driven action. With a vision rooted in uplifting society through service, SRMS has emerged as a revolutionary force with its impactful social and charitable initiatives.

PIONEERING TECHNICAL AND PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION-

SRMS is committed to quality learning and ethical values. Established in 1996 among first self-financed Engineering colleges in UP --SRMS College of Engineering & Technology (SRMS CET) in Bareilly, the Trust has now grown into a prestigious network of 22 premier institutions across UP, offering diverse programs, including engineering, management, technology, pharmacy, computer application, medicine, nursing, paramedical, hotel management and law, preparing students to excel globally.

FOSTERING ENTREPRENEURSHIPS AND STARTUPS -

World-class infrastructure, grants and a robust curriculum equip students with practical skills and theoretical knowledge. The Trust's Charitable Foundation and Incubation Center has implemented start-ups, including E-Health, SRMS Go MAP, My Trip Advisor, Plastic Base Recycling, Waste Management, Renewable Energy Adoption, Rainwater Harvesting, Organic Farming, Mushroom production, Papaya production, Cultivation of Apple Ber, Mahagony Plant, Teak etc. Industry tie-ups, bridging the gap between academia and corporate world is a standout element.

PRODUCING PROFESSIONALS FOR DATA AND AI-DRIVEN WORLD-

SRMS Institutions' BTech. and MTech. Programs focus on Outcome Based Education with advanced laboratories, technology-enabled classrooms and well-stocked libraries, gaining global recognition through the success of their Alumni. Its industry readiness is reflected in leading recruiters offering annual packages up to Rs27 LPA.

It provides NBA-accredited MBA programs enriched with real-world project experience and internships, along with an MCA program focused on hands-on software development and guided by alumni mentorship. Additionally, AICTE-approved BBA and BCA programs are offered. The institution also features extensive undergraduate and master's programs in Pharmacy, ensuring well-rounded academic foundation.

GLOBAL IMPACT AND ALUMNI SUCCESS-

SRMS's influence extends far beyond India, with its Alumni achieving global success in diverse fields. Today, SRMS Alumni, a network of over 18,000 professionals, have emerged as global leaders in top MNC's. Notably, SRMS CET is ranked 38th in North Zone among India's Best B-Schools by Fortune India Magazine. However, SRMS Engineering College is the best engineering college in Bareilly , known for its excellence, infrastructure, and placements.

UNLOCKING POTENTIAL OF TOMORROW'S LEADERS-

SRMS Trust promotes holistic youth development through academics, sports, and culture. It operates Cricket and Football Academies and awards Rs3.5 Crores Merit Scholarships annually, including Rs50 Lacs for All India Talent Scholarship. It also provides Tuition Fee Waivers for deserving economically weaker candidates-based state entrance exam ranks.

Since 1993, SRMS Trust honors exceptional achievers annually on October 2nd with prestigious 'Ram Murti Pratibha Alankaran' for their extraordinary contributions towards nation building in Science, Engineering, Medicine, Environment, Arts, Agriculture, Literature, Sports, Performing Arts & Social Work.

HEALTHCARE EXCELLENCE-

SRMS Trust has set a benchmark in healthcare, providing top-notch medical services, modern diagnostics and physical rehabilitation services under one roof, and has been ranked among Top 40 government & private medical colleges in India for six consecutive years (Source: India Today Ranking).

Accredited by NABH, SRMS runs Multi Super Specialty Hospitals like SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (SRMS IMS) Bareilly; SRMS Goodlife Hospital, Bareilly; SRMS Hospital, Unnao; SRMS Functional Imaging & Medical Centre, Lucknow and SRMS Step2Life, Lucknow. It also runs state-of-the-art R.R. Cancer Institute & Research Centre for Comprehensive Cancer Care. Nevertheless, SRMS IMS is widely recognized as one of the top medical institutions across India.

SERVING THE HUMANITY-

On humanitarian grounds, SRMS Trust is dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities by addressing healthcare and educational initiatives, like conducting door to door cancer screening in rural areas; providing free medicines to nearly 1000 patients every day and other medical treatments along with healthcare services to the underprivileged; giving 400 free beds in SRMS hospital; providing free cataract screening and surgeries etc. Other notable efforts include 'Mobile Telemedicine' bus and 'Hospital on Wheels', providing healthcare access to rural population.

Beyond curative care, the Trust aims to perform 10,000 free cataract surgeries with foldable lenses along with emphasizing upon preventive healthcare through its 'Health Kundli' initiative, health camps and Health ATMs, dedicated towards economically weaker sections.

CULTURAL AND ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE-

SRMS's contribution to India's cultural heritage is exemplified through SRMS Riddhima, a premier center for Performing and Fine Arts in Bareilly. Programs in Indian Classical Music, Dance (Bharatnatyam, Kathak), Theatre, Fine Arts and Photography celebrate India's artistic traditions. The center also houses a world-class museum showcasing over 300 rare musical instruments for art enthusiasts.

FOSTERING SUSTAINABILITY -

Since 1996, SRMS Trust has been championing environmental stewardship by aligning its initiatives with UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Its proactively minimizing its carbon footprint while motivating communities to embrace sustainable practices.

"SRMS Trust is a transformative force in education, healthcare, and community service that converge to empower the youth, nurture talent, serve humanity, and promote ethics and values. Through scholarships, community health camps, rural development programs and various charitable and community-driven initiatives, it exemplifies its commitment to giving back to society." Shri Dev Murti Chairman and Founder, SRMS Trust

