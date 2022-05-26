New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The import policy of major paper products has been amended from 'free' to 'free subject to compulsory registration under Paper Import Monitoring System', the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification to this effect on May 25.

Also Read | Top Gun Maverick Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Tom Cruise and Miles Teller's Action Film and How it Sets Up Pete Mitchell's Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

"This order shall be applicable on a range of paper products, such as newsprint, handmade paper, wallpaper base, duplicating paper, coated paper, uncoated paper, Litho and offset paper, tissue paper, parchment paper, carbon paper, wallpaper, envelops, toilet paper, cartons, account books, labels, bobbins, etc," the ministry said in a statement.

All imports arriving on or after 1 October 2022 shall be governed by this policy, it said.

Also Read | West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1600 Vacancies of Constable Posts; Check Details Here.

Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, etc have been excluded from this policy change.

The domestic paper industry has been raising issues of dumping of paper products in the domestic market by way of under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration, re-routing goods through other countries in lieu of trade agreements. A large proportion of paper products are imported under "Others" category Tariff Lines. The move will also go a long way in promoting Make-In-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in this category.

A user-friendly interface has been created for the implementation of the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS). Any importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500.

The importer can apply for registration not earlier than the 75th day and not later than the 5th day before the expected date of arrival of the import consignment. The automatic registration Number thus granted shall remain valid for a period of 75 days. Multiple bill of entries shall be allowed in the same registration number within the validity period of registration for the permitted quantity. Online facility of registration will be available from 15th July 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)