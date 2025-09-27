One million artists, one million trees -- the world's biggest art contest is back with a purpose.

New Delhi [India], September 27: A people-led campaign connecting art with the environment has been launched from Delhi NCR. The InBidz Global Art Contest announced its second season with a vision to unite one million artists and plant one million trees.

The first season earlier this year brought in over 1,000 entries from 15 countries, ending with an award ceremony at Delhi Aerocity and an online auction of selected works. Sponsors included People First and GMR Aerocity.

Founder Wagish Sharma and Co-founder Ritesh Banerjee said the initiative aims to grow one of the world's largest art-and-environment movements from India. "We are building an infinite movement where art plants trees and creativity heals the planet," Wagish said.

Internationally acclaimed painter Bijay Biswaal will serve as Chief Judge, joined by Kkrishan Kundara, Shashank Shukla, and Hariprasad Sukumaran. Organisers said this season will also feature a global award ceremony and a large-scale auction, with schools and youth expected to play a major role.

For more details, visit www.inbidz.org.

