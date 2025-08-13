MoRTH is targeting the construction of over 10,000 km of highways in FY 2025-26, including key expressway corridors.

New Delhi [India], August 13: India's highway expansion continues at a strong pace, with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) constructing 10,660 km in FY 2024-25--exceeding its target of 10,421 km. In FY 2025-26, the Ministry aims to award projects worth Rs 3 trillion, with 1,994 km already built in the current fiscal.

To sustain this momentum, MoRTH is focusing on faster execution, improved quality, and financing innovation--including asset monetisation worth Rs 330 billion, up from Rs 287.24 billion during FY 2024-25.

Underscoring these efforts, Minister of State Ajay Tamta will be the Chief Guest at the upcoming RAHSTA Expo & Conference 2025, to be held on September 3-4 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As India's leading platform for sustainable road infrastructure, RAHSTA will bring together policymakers, engineers, contractors, and technology providers to discuss innovations and challenges in highway development.

Highlighting MoRTH's commitment to long-term safety and technical excellence, Tamta said, "The Ministry is reinforcing its quality regime through independent testing labs, regular audits, punitive accountability for both contractors and supervising officers, performance-based blacklisting, digital defect tracking, and public transparency."

To streamline project delivery, MoRTH has mandated key pre-construction clearances from 1 June 2025-- including completing Section 3D notifications for over 90 per cent Right of Way, land compensation under Section 3G of the NH Act, and full statutory and technical approvals--prior to awarding National Highway contracts. For standalone Road Over Bridge (ROB) projects, 100 per cent RoW for 1 km on either side is now required.

The Ministry has also enhanced its Bhoomi Rashi portal with PFMS and e-KYC integration, enabling faster and more transparent resolution of land acquisition issues. Road quality and contractor performance are being monitored through drone-based inspections, NSV audits, and performance ratings.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has sanctioned 8,391 km of High-Speed Corridors (HSCs), of which 5,109 km (including 2,242 km of expressways) have already been constructed including landmark corridors such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, and upcoming projects like Raxaul-Haldia and Madurai-Kollam.

RAHSTA (Roads and Highways Sustainable Technologies & Advancement) is Asia's premier platform dedicated to innovation and sustainability in road infrastructure. Organised by the FIRST Construction Council, the 2025 edition will showcase cutting-edge technologies, sustainable materials, and smart engineering solutions for a future-ready transport network.

