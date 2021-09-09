Foreign fund inflows have led equity benchmark indices to touch record new highs

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): India emerged as one of the most favoured destinations for global fund managers with foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows into equity markets totalling Rs 2.74 lakh crore in 2020-21.

The FPI equity during 1992-2020 was to the tune of Rs 7.64 lakh crore, government data shows.

Also Read | Vascular & Interventional Centre Provides Non-Surgical Minimally Invasive Treatment Option for Uterine Fibroids.

Nearly 26 per cent of total FPI equity (foreign portfolio investment) inflow in India over the past 30 years came in 2020-21.

This was despite Covid-19 pandemic leading to a countrywide shutdown of business and economic activities, reflecting confidence of foreign investors in the fundamentals of Indian economy.

Also Read | Pune Woman Strangulates Live-In Partner To Death, Arrested.

The rise in foreign fund inflows have led equity benchmark indices to touch record new highs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)