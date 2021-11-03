Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Diwali festivity just calls for an evening or afternoon of pleasure.

Whether you're planning an elaborate affair or a small get-together, the beauty and vibrancy of Diwali will get your guests in the mood to celebrate.

Also Read | India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of IND vs AFG, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin also thinks alike and can be seen throwing a celebration of her own in the video that she shared recently. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a purple lehenga as she cooks a scrumptious delicious Jodhpuri Pulao for her friend Aly Goni and his friends to make a Classic Impression on them.

A party on an occasion like this is a perfect way to spread the aura of happiness that this auspicious festival brings with itself. Rooms full of friends playing cards, mingling and exchanging greetings, dressing up, taking pictures, and most importantly having good food are what make it even more special.

Also Read | Diwali 2021 Cleaning Tips: 4 Ways To Use OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover To Clean Your Home This Deepavali.

As far as Jasmin's celebrations are concerned, we are sure no matter what their friend's taste is, her Jodhupuri Pulao made with India Gate Classic Basmati Rice will win them over. Evident enough, it is just what she needed to have the perfect Diwali!

It is that time of the year again! Decor, dance, dinners, and tonnes of festivity. Yes, we're talking about Diwali - A festival of lights that is a feast for the senses, and trust us, everybody wants to throw the best party. What better way to kick-start the festivities than a Diwali bash right in your living room right?

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)