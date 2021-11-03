India and Afghanistan take on each other in a very crucial encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is going to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India have not been able to perform to their potential in the two matches that they have played. Losing comprehensively in both the games, India head into this clash in a must-win situation. They need to win this match at all costs if they have to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. A loss would mean the end of the road for them and Virat Kohli and his side would be well aware of that fact. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021 Clash (Watch Video)

Afghanistan on the other hand, have two wins under their belt and with a victory in this match, they can strengthen their chances of finishing in the last four. Their 62-run win over Namibia should be a statement of how dominant they have been but they would be up against a much-better side, which is yet to find any form in the competition this year. IND vs AFG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33

When is India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Afghanistan clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Afghanistan match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Afghanistan match online.

