New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Government of India has imposed new restrictions on the import of certain jute-based goods from Bangladesh. The decision, issued through a government notification by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on August 11, 2025, amends the existing Import Policy under the ITC (HS), 2022 Schedule 1, and takes immediate effect.

According to the notification, items including bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other textile bast fibres, twine, cordage, rope, cables made of jute, and sacks and bags of jute will no longer be allowed entry into India through any land port along the India-Bangladesh border. Instead, these imports will be permitted only through the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra.

"Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border. However, it is allowed only through the Nhava Sheva Seaport," the notification reads.

The DGFT notification stated that the restrictions are being enforced under the powers given by the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and in continuation of earlier measures announced in May and June 2025. While the order does not specify the reasons behind the latest move, such measures are often linked to quality control, trade balance concerns, or safeguarding domestic industries from competitive pricing pressures.

The notification makes it clear that other terms and conditions from the previous order, Notification No. 21/2025-26 dated June 27, 2025, will remain unchanged.

The order, signed by Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary to the Government of India and Director General of Foreign Trade, is effective immediately, meaning any shipments of the affected goods will have to comply with the new port restriction without delay.

The jute sector has historically been a sensitive area in Indo-Bangladesh trade relations, with both countries being major producers and exporters of jute products. Bangladesh competes with India in the textile sector and now with a 50 per cent US tariff on India, it will have a major advantage on textile exports to the U.S. The India-Bangladesh trade in 2023-24 stood at USD 12.9 billion. In 2024-25, India's exports to Bangladesh stood at USD 11.46 billion, against imports of USD 2 billion. (ANI)

