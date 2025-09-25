New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India will require a threefold increase in its primary energy supply to nearly 35,000 TWh by 2047 in order to achieve its vision of becoming a developed economy, according to a new report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EY.

The report highlights the urgent need for a massive forty-fold scale-up of non-fossil energy sources, which would be crucial to meeting two-thirds of the projected energy demand sustainably.

The report, Eigenvectors of Net Zero Energy Transition: Pathways to Viksit Bharat 2047, frames India's net-zero ambitions as a multidimensional challenge balancing energy security, affordability, competitiveness, and sustainability.

With a projected USD 30 trillion GDP and 1.5 billion population by 2047, the analysis underscores both the scale of the opportunity and the risks that must be managed. India has already crossed a major milestone in its energy transition, achieving 50 per cent non-fossil power capacity in 2025, five years ahead of its 2030 target.

The EY-CII report outlines key challenges and requirements for India to achieve its goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

It projects that the country's primary energy demand will rise sharply to around 35,000 TWh (approximately 3,000 Mtoe), necessitating a forty-fold increase in clean energy supply to meet two-thirds of this demand sustainably.

To ensure economic stability, the report stresses that the energy cost share (ECS) must be maintained below 10-11 per cent of GDP.

It also highlights the growing health and environmental risks associated with PM2.5 air pollution, calling for integrated policies across health, energy, and environment sectors.

Additionally, with low-carbon technology imports already accounting for 0.21 per cent of GDP in FY25, the report emphasises the urgent need to strengthen domestic manufacturing to reduce reliance on foreign technologies. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry, said, "India stands at a defining moment in its energy transition journey, having crossed 50 per cent non-fossil capacity five years ahead of its NDCs, a testament to its ambition and ability to balance sustainability with growth."The report also calls for legal clarity on permissible private sector activities in nuclear power and fuel cycle, and strengthening of nuclear-grade supply chains through quality assurance and vendor development. It also asks the government to involve the private sector in a defined framework for Bharat Small Reactors. The findings of the report show that India's primary energy supply must triple by 2047, while non-fossil capacity must expand forty-fold to ensure two-thirds of demand is met through clean sources.

With energy consumption expected to surge alongside economic growth, the report warns that energy affordability and supply security will be as critical as decarbonization. The report calls for a shift from fragmented, target-driven planning to integrated, risk-informed policymaking. By balancing affordability, security, sustainability, and competitiveness, India can transform its energy transition into a driver of economic growth, social well-being, and global leadership. (ANI)

