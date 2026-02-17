New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said India is expected to add another 20,000 more GPUs, taking the total available capacity beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs, with the aim of strengthening the country's AI compute infrastructure.

A GPU or Graphics Processing Unit is a powerful computer chip that helps machines think faster, process images, run AI programs, and handle complex tasks more efficiently than a regular processor.

Also Read | Queen Rania of Jordan and Isha Ambani Host Women Leadership Roundtable at NMACC Mumbai – See Full Guest List.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, more than 38,000 high-end GPUs have been onboarded and are available at about Rs 65 per hour, which is nearly one-third of the global average cost.

Talking to reporters today, Vaishnaw said the next phase of India's AI strategy will place design and research and development at its core, moving beyond foundational infrastructure to building solutions tailored to India's needs.

Also Read | Medical Miracle: Viral Video Shows Woman Doctor Reviving Patient After Heroic 30-Minute CPR.

He also indicated that AI-related investments are likely to exceed USD 200 billion at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, including USD 90 billion already committed.

The government is in discussions with several large companies regarding further investments in AI infrastructure, though he said names cannot be disclosed at this stage.

He emphasised that AI awareness initiatives are already being implemented across schools in both rural and urban areas, incorporating India's cultural context and regional languages in AI development.

On the regulatory front, Vaishnaw noted that a broad consensus is emerging among global leaders on a techno-legal approach to AI governance. India is currently in touch with around 30 countries on technological collaboration and policy development in artificial intelligence.

He reiterated that global digital platforms operating in India must comply with the country's constitutional framework.

"Netflix, Meta or any other company will have to work under the constitutional framework of the country they are operating in. Regarding the cultural context, they have to operate in the country," he said.

Addressing concerns around misinformation and online harms, the minister called for much stronger regulations on deepfakes, particularly to protect children.

"We need much stronger regulations on deepfakes and we need to create a consensus in Parliament," he said, adding that age-based content regulation must be implemented. The government has already engaged with industry stakeholders on additional measures required.

Vaishnaw also stressed the importance of copyright protections in the AI era, stating that content creators must receive fair compensation.

"Copyright is also important; we do believe that content creators must get their dues for the content they create. We believe in fair distribution of revenue and we are in dialogue with the platforms," he said.

Responding to questions about power and energy requirements for AI infrastructure, Vaishnaw said significant investments are already flowing in, pointing to the broader USD 200 billion AI investment pipeline.

Positioning India as a global digital leader, the minister said the country has historically shared knowledge with the world and continues to do so through its digital public infrastructure.

He said, "India has always given knowledge to the world, today digital public infra is being used by many countries and we are not asking for any royalties from countries using them." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)