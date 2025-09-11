New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India will work towards strengthening trade and investment ties with Mexico, highlighting the strong potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Goyal held a discussion with Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico, focusing on ways to expand bilateral relations. The meeting, according to the minister, was aimed at building a stronger platform for trade, investment, and collaboration across multiple sectors.

In a social media post, the minister said, "Met Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico. We had an engaging discussion on strengthening India-Mexico trade & investment ties, deepening business collaborations, and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth."

Goyal also highlighted that Mexico and India share many similarities and a natural alignment of values, which can serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation.

"We believe that Mexico and India are natural friends, partners, and allies. I was reading about 'Plan Mexico', and it closely aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation and provide for inclusive and sustainable growth," Goyal said.

The commerce minister stressed that both nations, with their rich history, culture, and traditions, as well as shared values of family and relationships, have much in common that can help them build stronger ties.

"When Mexico and India work together, two countries with so much similarity, so much common, history, culture, tradition, value for family, value for relationship, I think we can truly write a beautiful story. I think the story of Mexico-India friendship and partnership should grow," he remarked.

Goyal also pointed out that efforts are underway to further advance the partnership, with a business delegation from Mexico expected to visit India. The visit is likely to build on the discussions and push forward initiatives for stronger business and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The talks between the Union Minister and the Mexican business leader highlight another step in India's broader efforts to deepen its global trade engagement. (ANI)

