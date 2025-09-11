Regarded as one of the best T20I finishers in world cricket, the India national cricket team player Rinku Singh has opened up on a life-threatening condition during his childhood, when the cricketer was attacked by a monkey, which left him severely injured. Singh is currently with Team India in the United Arab Emirates as part of the 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad, which is taking place between September 9 and September 28. ‘The Wait Was Worth Every Second…’ Rinku Singh Pens Down Heartwarming Note After Getting Engaged to MP Priya Saroj, Star Cricketer Shares Adorable Pictures (See Post).

Speaking to Raj Shamani on YouTube, Singh explained that monkey attacks were common in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, which is his hometown, when on a rainy day, a monkey suddenly jumped on the cricketer, and ate flesh off his left bicep, leaving the cricketer bloodied with his life on the line.

Rinku Singh Narrates Monkey Attack Incident

“It was raining, and we were carrying an umbrella. Someone shouted, ‘The monkey has come,’ and it attacked me from behind. It pinned me down and kept biting me again and again. It tore out a lot of my flesh, and my arm became one kilogram lighter than the other,' narrated Singh, recalling the horrific attack.

Adding on, Singh explained the extent of the injuries inflicted by the monkey on Shamani's Podcast. 'There weren’t many people around. My brother was throwing stones at it, but it wouldn’t let go. My blood was flowing and my bones were visible. We ran to a clinic, but we didn’t know if I would survive,' Singh explained.

Rinku Singh Opens Up On Monkey Attack

Singh recovered from his injuries, showing no signs of the monkey attack, and has since become one of the best cricketers to come out of Uttar Pradesh, leaving a mark for himself on the international stage and the Indian Premier League with India and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

In his short Team India career, the 27-year-old has featured in two ODIs and 33 T20Is, amassing 55 and 546 runs in each format, with three half-centuries coming in all in the 20-over internationals.

