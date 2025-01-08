New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): IndiaAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft to drive the adoption and development of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. IndiaAI is an Independent Business Division (IBD) under the Digital India Corporation.

This strategic partnership is aligned with the core objectives of India AI Mission. This comes a day after Microsoft announced its plans to invest USD 3 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in India over the next two years, including the establishment of new data centers.

As part of the arrangement, Microsoft, in partnership with IndiaAI, will skill 500,000 individuals, including students, educators, developers, government officials, and women entrepreneurs, by 2026, a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

A Center of Excellence "AI Catalysts", to promote rural AI innovation in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and equip 100,000 AI innovators and developers through hackathons, community building, and an AI marketplace, will be established.

AI Productivity Labs will be set up in 20 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs)/NIELIT centers across 10 states to train 20,000 educators and empower 100,000 students with foundational AI courses in 200 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Foundational models will be developed with Indic language support to address India's linguistic diversity and unique requirements, ensuring cultural and contextual relevance.

Highlighting the power of collaborative innovation for India, Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission stated, "By training 500,000 individuals, fostering innovation through AI Centers of Excellence, and delivering AI-driven solutions in critical sectors, we are advancing India's AI ecosystem. This partnership emphasizes inclusivity by empowering underserved communities, promoting ethical AI practices and supporting startups to drive economic growth. Together, we are committed to positioning India as a global AI leader and creating a sustainable and equitable future for all."

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia highlighted that, "We are proud to come together with India AI to advance AI and emerging technologies in India. This collaboration underscores Microsoft's commitment to copiloting India on its journey to become an AI-first nation. By skilling 500,000 individuals, establishing AI Centers of Excellence, and setting up AI Productivity Labs, we aim to democratize access to AI, empower communities, and foster innovation, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Together with India AI, we are dedicated to accelerating AI adoption and creating a sustainable future for all."

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it will make a USD 3 billion investment in India for cloud and AI infrastructure over the next two years. The announcement was made by chairman and CEO Satya Nadella from Bengaluru. Microsoft also shared a comprehensive plan to train and skill 10 million people by 2030.

Microsoft will also expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across data centre campuses in the country. Microsoft has been operating in India for more than 30 years now.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in the national capital and discussed various aspects of technology, innovation and AI. (ANI)

