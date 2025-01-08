New Delhi, January 8: Google is reportedly getting ready to introduce its advanced AI, Google Gemini, to Wear OS smartwatches soon. The development could bring smarter features and improved AI capabilities to wearable devices. Google Gemini is expected to enhance user experience on Wear OS by offering better assistance, seamless integration, and smarter responses.

As per a report of Android Police, Google is getting ready to bring Gemini AI to your Wear OS smartwatch. Users can expect a smoother, smarter, and more efficient wearable experience. According to report, recent findings in the beta version of the Google app indicate that Gemini is on its way to Wear OS smartwatches. Apple Announces Its Next ‘Swift Student Challenge’ Will Open on February 3 To Uplift Next Generation Developers, Creators, and Entrepreneurs.

The strings of code include references to Gemini being described as a "wearable" assistant. The development suggests that Google's AI integration is anticipated to enhance the features of smartwatches by integrating Gemini. The code reportedly contains phrases such as "easily talk back and forth," which suggests that the new experience will be seamless and user-friendly compared to Google Assistant on Wear OS.

The improvement may include features from Gemini Live to enhance user's interaction with their devices. There is a possibility that Gemini will be introduced on Wear OS devices soon, and this launch could coincide with the Pixel Feature Drop, which may be on March 2025.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Google made an announcement regarding its future Google TV devices. The new devices will enable users to interact with the TV's virtual assistant without needing to speak directly into the remote control. Additionally, Google revealed that an upgraded voice assistant powered by Gemini will be introduced on Google TV. Google Search Console Now Allows Hourly Data Export for Better Website Performance Insights; Check Details.

As per reports, the Gemini-powered Assistant is currently being tested on devices like the Nest Mini and Nest Audio. Google is reportedly working on to add a new feature called ambient mode. The mode will likely use proximity sensors to detect when you are near the TV, and it will display relevant information and controls.

