HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 20: Renowned multi-genre Indian author has been recently honoured with the University of Nottingham Alumni Laureate Award. Rajesh Talwar a legal scholar, and a former senior United Nations official has received this an award from his Alma Mater that celebrates graduates who have made an outstanding contribution to their profession, to social causes and to society .

Also Read | Did Kajol and Sunny Leone Ignore Each Other at Award Ceremony in Mumbai? Netizens React to Their Viral Video, Call 'MAA' Actress the New Jaya Bachchan - WATCH.

Mr Talwar, a British Chevening Scholarship recipient pursued his LL.M in International Human Rights Law at the University of Nottingham from 1996 to 1997. Over the past two decades, he has built a distinguished career with the United Nations across three continents, serving in key roles in post-conflict and humanitarian missions in Kosovo, Somalia, Afghanistan, Kenya, East Timor and Liberia. At the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), he held the position of Executive Officer and chaired the Secretariat to the Human Rights Advisory Panel, helping shape human rights oversight in the region. He has also worked as a Legal Advisor to the Police Commissioner in the United Nations Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMIT) and has been the Deputy Legal Adviser to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Alongside his international career, Mr Talwar is also a prolific writer, having authored 42 books across a range of genres -- from legal scholarship and social commentary to plays and children's literature. His work demonstrates a consistent focus on justice, inclusion, and rights-based discourse. His widely acclaimed publications include The Third Sex and Human Rights; Courting Injustice: The Nirbhaya Case and its Aftermath, a critique of India's legal system; and The Mahatma's Manifesto: A Critique of Hind Swaraj, offering a contemporary and unorthodox interpretation of Gandhian philosophy.

Also Read | Is India vs England 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Rajesh Talwar is also an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow and Hindu College, University of Delhi, He has also attended courses at Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge. Prior to joining the United Nations, he practised law at the courts in Delhi for many years, and also taught law at Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

In their citation, the award jury noted: "This nominee has had a global impact, contributing to human rights and sustainability through policy change and education, such as writing a play on toxic terror and a book on caste discrimination. The judges selected Rajesh for embodying the value of respect through his dedication to the cause of human rights."

The jury's reference to 'toxic terror' is about a play he has written titled 'The Killings in November' that is available in paperback and was staged by Delhi University students. The reference to caste discrimination refers to Mr Rajesh Talwar's popular play for children 'The Boy Who Wrote a Constitution' on the childhood of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, which chronicles episodes in the great leader's childhood where he faced severe discrimination.

Responding to the honour, Mr Talwar said, "It is deeply meaningful to be recognised by my alma mater, the University of Nottingham, which played a transformative role in shaping my values, perspectives, and career. Studying human rights law in the UK as a Chevening Scholar gave me access to world-class academic training, but more importantly, it opened up a global outlook and provided me with a perspective that continues to inform my work to this day. Whether serving with the United Nations or writing on justice and human rights, or even writing inspirational books for children, the foundation laid during my time at Nottingham has remained a constant guiding light. This award is not just a personal honour -- it is a reflection of the powerful and enduring educational bridge between India and the UK, which continues to empower individuals to make a difference globally."

He is currently working on an AI-generated animation film titled, 'Smoky Sky Songs' based on the issue of air pollution that continues to affect the lives of Indians.

He will receive the Alumni Laureate Award at a ceremony that will be held in late July 2025 in the United Kingdom, as part of the university's global celebrations of alumni excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)