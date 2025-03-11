New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Indian consumers are increasingly opting for healthy, nutritious food, with a reported 60 per cent year-on-year surge in e-commerce order volumes and a significant rise in the consumption of organic food, according to a internal report by Unicommerce.

The e-commerce enablement SaaS platform report added that a significant rise has been seen in consumption of organic pulses, stone-ground spices, wood-pressed edible oils, A2 Ghee, organic milk products, free-range eggs, multigrain pasta, oats, plant-based cookies, protein bars, healthy snacks like nuts, makhanas, ragi and jowar-based chips and more.

E-commerce order volumes for healthy foods and snacks were led by buyers from Tier-3 markets, where volumes grew by 90 per cent YoY during September 24 - February 25 compared with the equivalent six-month period of September '23 - February '24.

Some of the regions that observed a notable uptick in demand were Kolar, Rohtak, Sonipat and Gandhinagar among tier-3 cities and Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Nagpur and Indore among tier-2 cities.

Yash Sanghvi, Head of Supply Chain at The Whole Truth Foods (TWT) said, "India has a rich culture of healthy food products, which vary by region. The increasing awareness among shoppers and technology is allowing us to expand our network and connect to modern consumers with healthy food choices."

The report added that the rise in demand for innovative snacking has also attracted legacy companies that have diversified their product offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

The growing appetite for healthy foods and eatables is also driving the entry of new players in the market, the study based on sales added.

"As demand patterns are rapidly evolving, tech-enabled brands are able to react much faster in meeting the dynamic demand - offering customised promotions, handling multiple sales channels, leveraging specialised logistics partners, planning inventory distribution, handling returns & reconciliations, and providing an overall efficient and engaging shopping experience for the end customers," said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.

Increasing awareness about the importance of making healthy eating choices and the growing availability of healthy food staples and snacks is leading to a rapid increase in demand for such products, the report added. (ANI)

