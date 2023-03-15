New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a report by Bilyana Georgieva, Digital Transformation Director in London, Dr Sumer Sethi, CEO DAMS has been featured on number3 of the top 10 TEDx talks delivered in the world in Feb 2023. TEDx has become a worldwide phenomenon, with people from all corners of the globe tuning in to hear inspiring talks from some of the most innovative minds in the world. To celebrate this incredible platform, the top 10 most-watched TEDx Talks for February have been released, showcasing a range of topics that have captivated audiences around the world. TEDx is a program of self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.

Dr Sumer Sethi in his talk delivered in TEDx AIIMS Delhi - Elusive Treasure Hunt, describes the struggles and doubts one may face while pursuing their goals and the idea that the journey itself is what truly matters. It suggests that the impact one has on others and the way they change and grow along the way is their true legacy, rather than the end result or destination. The talk also suggests that the speaker has experienced this realization multiple times in different aspects of their life, such as being a student, entrepreneur, and doctor. The conversation with a former student serves as a reminder that the journey is more important than the destination.

Truly inspiring talk by this acclaimed Entrepreneur in the EdTech space focussed on Medical education is worth listening and sharing. Proud moment for the medical community.

Link to the TEDx Talk: youtu.be/ZkVikPuJzs8 and www.damsdelhi.com.

