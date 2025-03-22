Indian Institute of Creative Skills: A launch pad for those aiming for a career in the Global Media

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: Delhi just got a world class training Institute for the Media & Creative Skills Preparations for the launch of the institute are complete and with will soon be formally inaugurated. Currently, the institute, named Indian Institute of Creative Skills(IICS), is organizing the 'Delhi Creators Summit ' in collaboration with the Media and Skills Council (MESC) . Notably, the MESC is associated with the National Skills Development Council(NSDC)

Also Read | Apple Foldable iPhone Launch: Apple Expected To Introduce First-Ever Foldable Smartphone With Liquid Metal Hinges, Say Reports.

To be held from March 21 to 23, the 'Delhi Creators Summit ' will bring together on one platform highly influential personalities from worlds of Films, Television, Music, Beauty products manufacturing and the Media.

According to the CEO of NSDC and the Managing Director of NSDC International Ved Mani Tiwari, the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), to NSDC, is a significant milestone in establishing India as a Global hub of creative excellence.

Also Read | Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

''The initiative, launched by the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), under the NSDC Academy, has been designed to provide world-class skill development and industry-aligned training. With a unique blend of industry-based learning, live projects and paid apprenticeships, the institute will serve as a launchpad for ambitious creative professionals.

''I congratulations the Teams of NSDC and MESC for their dedication and look forward to the transformative impact of this institute in shaping the future of India's creative talent,'Mr Tiwari said.

Talking to media persons, the CEO of MESC Dr Mohit Soni said(IICS) ,'we are not just launching a training Institute but are ready to set up a global launchpad for those aiming to make a career in the film and media Creative Skills world. Currently, a two-year training course is being run at the Delhi centre, which will also include six months of on-job training in a project.''

Prominent among those attending the Delhi Creators Summit include renowned experts from the media world and actors and actresses including Ketki Pandit, Mohan Nadar, Ritu Janjani, Vishal Singh, Aishwarya Maheshwari, Dr Akhil Kumar, Dishu Khanna, Mr Hanif, Radha Bhatt, Kumar Ahlawat, Siddharth Sharma, Ankush Bali, Ravi Pawar and Mohsin Khan

A Global platform for creative excellence

CEO Mohit Soni said that the students of the IICS will have an option to get training in areas like the School of Performing Arts and Media Management, School of Sound & Music Production, School of New Age Media, School of Creative Communication, School of Digital Content Creation and School of Events and Experiential Media.

''The Special feature of the curriculum will be that these courses will have a provision for six months on-job training so that students trained by IICS do not face any problem in working in any corner of the world. In addition, the participants will also get a Stipend of Rs 35000 to Rs 40000 per month,'he said.

On the eligibility for training, Dr. Soni said that anyone who has passed 12th standard can seek admission in IICS.

'They will have to appear for an online test,' he said.

About the organizers:

Media and Skills Council comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It is dedicated to enhancing professional expertise in the creative field.

Delhi Creators Summit is not just an event but a programme that aims to give a new direction to creativity and innovation and take it to new heights, which will provide a different kind of experience to those associated with the media industry.

Being held from March 21-23, the Creators Summit brings together some of the most influential people from the fields of film, television, music, beauty content creation and media.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)