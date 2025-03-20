BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 20: In a momentous development for the Indian alco-beverage industry, the Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA) proudly announces its official launch. Incorporated in July 2024, the IMWA marks a significant milestone in the journey of preserving, promoting, and protecting India's rich malt whisky heritage. This landmark initiative positions India alongside global whisky giants with associations such as the Scotch Whisky Association, Irish Whiskey Association, and Japanese Spirits & Liquor Whisky Association.

A Vision for Excellence

The IMWA's vision is to establish India as a global leader in authentic, luxury, and exquisitely crafted malt whiskies, while celebrating the nation's artistry and heritage. By driving innovation and excellence, the association seeks to reshape industry portfolios and promote premiumization within the category.

Mission Statement

The IMWA is committed to ensure that the industry produces world-class malt whiskies that compete with international brands while promoting 'Made in India' labels. As a unified voice for the industry, it aims to define the category both domestically and globally, focusing on preserving, protecting, promoting, educating, and fostering growth for Indian malt whisky. Building strong partnerships with governments and opinion leaders will be key to achieving this mission.

Leadership and Objectives

Maj Gen (Dr) Rajesh Chopra, AVSM (Retd), Founder and Director General of IMWA, emphasized the importance of regulatory and technical standards for the industry. "Defining guidelines, securing certifications, trademarks, geographical indications (GI), and intellectual property rights (IPR) are essential steps to build trust in the authenticity and quality of Indian malt whiskies," he said. "By establishing these standards, we signal to the world that India produces malt whisky of unparalleled quality and distinction."

Promoting Authenticity and Safeguarding Integrity

The IMWA is also dedicated to protecting the integrity of Indian malt whisky. While the association encourages the growth of new malt distilleries in India, it remains vigilant against the misrepresentation of inferior IMFL or ENA-based products as Indian single malts.

Maj Gen Chopra stated, "We have observed the launch of so-called Indian single malts by companies lacking proper malt distilleries. Such practices undermine the credibility of the category. It is critical to uphold the hard-earned reputation of Indian malt whisky on the global stage."

To ensure authenticity, the IMWA has defined stringent qualification criteria for Indian single malts and pure malts:

* Produced from 100% malted barley.* Made in a single distillery using copper pot stills (not column stills).* Crafted with only malted barley, pure water, and yeast.* Matured for a minimum of three years in wooden oak barrels of less than 700 liters capacity.* Pure malts or 100% malt whisky, a mixture of two or more different malts from different distilleries The association will collaborate with state authorities to enforce these standards and will pursue legal action against violators. "Protecting the category's integrity is essential for sustaining its global acceptance and growth," added Maj Gen Chopra.

Founding Members and Industry Collaboration

The IMWA's founding members include some of India's most renowned malt whisky producers, such as Paul John, Amrut, Radico Khaitan, and Piccadily Agro. Together, these members represent a substantial share of the revenue generated from malt whisky production in India.

A Bright Future for Indian Malt Whisky

The IMWA envisions a thriving future for Indian malt whisky, driven by innovation, authenticity, and excellence. "We hope to see many more malt distilleries emerge across India, expanding the category and reinforcing its reputation for quality," said Maj Gen Chopra. "The IMWA's commitment is to ensure that Indian malt whisky is respected as one of the finest in the world."

To know more about Indian Malt Whisky Association (IMWA), kindly visit the official website: https://indianmaltwhisky.org/

Message From Founding Members

"IMWA marks the dawn of a new era for Indian single malts, where tradition meets innovation. IMWA is dedicated to elevating Indian single malts to the global stage and redefines the commitment of Indian single malts to quality and craftsmanship."

Paul P. JohnChairman, IMWAJohn Distilleries Pvt Ltd "Every sip of an Indian Single Malt Whisky mirrors an age-old tradition and grandeur with unparalleled passion. As we come together to form this association, we are not just preserving the rich heritage but also safeguarding a cultural treasure that reflects the spirit of our country. With an aim to protect and elevate the exquisite craft of Indian Single Malt, we at Rampur Distillery stand committed in stewarding, protecting, nurturing, and elevating this legacy, ensuring its rightful place on the world stage."

Abhishek KhaitanFounding Member, IMWARadico Khaitan Ltd "Amrut Distilleries is proud to announce that it will be a founding member of the Indian Malt Whisky Association. As pioneers of Indian single malt, we believe that the time is indeed right in fostering collaboration that elevates the global perception of Indian single malt whisky. The Indian provenance displayed through the single malt category has been garnering global recognition. IMWA will echo the common sentiment of Indian distillers and also serve as the right platform to showcase the rich legacy of Indian craftsmanship to the world."

Rakshit N JagdaleFounding Member, IMWAAmrut Distilleries "We are honoured to be part of this landmark initiative that marks a new chapter for Indian malt whisky on the global stage. The IMWA will not only strengthen India's position in the world whisky market but also set new benchmarks of quality and authenticity. This collective commitment will redefine Indian single malts as symbols of excellence and craftsmanship."

Siddhartha SharmaFounding Member, IMWA

For any queries, kindly email us on: info@indianmaltwhisky.org

