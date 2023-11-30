PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30: Padmavibhushan Mary Kom, is an Indian olympic-style boxer, politician, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. 'Sakalp Kiron Puraskar' award. SuchirIndia Foundation, the CSR arm of SuchirIndia, one of the leading real estate and hospitality enterprises in South India. The award will be presented at a glittering event to be held at Sampradaya Vedika, Shilpa ramam here in Hi tech City. Hyderabad. (November 28th) to mark the birthday of humanitarian and visionary, Lion Dr. Y. Kiron.

The one-day activity on Sankalp Divas is aimed at inspiring the general public and also corporates to become an integral part of the society and encouraging others to re-dedicate themselves to the society by taking out some time and resources from their daily routine.Instead of celebrating the annual affair as a regular bash, Suchirindia Foundation have been recognizing the services of various eminent personalities towards the society by felicitating them in the presence of who's who of the society. It was Shri Anna Hazare, Shri Sundar lal Bahuguna, Shri Sandeep Pandey, Dr Prakash Amte & Dr Mandakini Amte, Sri Mahesh Chandra Mehta, Sri. Jockin Arputham , Sri Chandi Prasad Bhatt , Sri Kulandai Francis , Dr.Kiran Bedi , Smt. Nafisa Ali Great Social activists who were felicitated in last 18 years.

Expressing her delight in receiving the Puraskar, Padmavibhushan Mary Kom said, "I am very happy to be selected for Sankalp Kiron Puraskar. I also want to laud Lion. Dr. Y. Kiron, who found a unique means to celebrate his birthday. His way of spending time on his birthday with special children with special needs is worth emulating. India needs more such people who believe in giving, to make this country and the world a better place. I personally would be present on the occasion to receive the honor and celebrate the occasion with all."

Commenting on the awards, Lion Dr. Y. Kiron, Chairman & Managing Director, SuchirIndia said, "Happiness is not when you accumulate, but when you share with the World. I believe, every able individual must give something back to the society, and that is how we will build a beautiful tomorrow for ourselves and for our future generations. There are many people amongst us who strive hard for betterment of the society, and these Sankalp Awards is an attempt to recognize their great work and encourage them to do more. This year too, we have selected Indian olympic-style boxer, politician, and former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Padmavibhushan Mary Kom."

This year's Receives of Sankalp SanjeevaniPuraskarsare: Shri Raja Garu, New Ark Mission of India, Commonly Known As Auto Raja, Sri Mahith NaryanTollywood Music Director. Brother of Famous Tollywood Music Director Chakri & Smt. Kudumula Lokeshwari, Inernational Para Athlete with Sankalp Sanjeevani Puraskar (Won Bronze Medal in the Discuss Throw event at the I was World Games 2022 held in Portugal, from November 23rd to November 29th 2022, won the Silver Medal in Discuss Throw event in the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship from 4th to 7th may 2023 held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore & Won the Shotput Silver Medal in the 4th Indian Open Para Athletic Championship in August 2022 held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium, in Bangalore.

We are felicitating all our Suchir Associated 50+ NGO's across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with Sankalp Sidhi Puraskar.

SUCHIRINDIA FOUNDATION (SIF) a service-oriented wing flared out by Suchirindia Infratech (p) Limited, a leading infrastructure organization to ensure an all-round development of the society. Success brought us glory, and it has motivated us to share it with compassion so that human misery will be addressed to considerable lengths."

