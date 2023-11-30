Bengaluru, November 30: NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, has stated that the government must prioritise completing infrastructure projects and has stressed the necessity for three working shifts as opposed to one. Murthy made this observation while talking about the need for Bengaluru's growth over the next five to ten years.

During a fireside chat with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath at the Bengaluru Tech Summit held on Wednesday, November 29, Murthy said, "Completing the Electronics City Metro and expanding to other areas, where there are a lot of companies located, must be prioritised." They should not work just one shift, come 11 am and go at 5 pm, he added while urging the infrastructure industry to move beyond the traditional one-shift.

According to him, people in countries with high goals frequently work two shifts. He said that India might outpace China's growth if it adopted a similar strategy. Narayana Murthy Says Youngsters in India Should Work 70 Hours Every Week as India's Productivity Among Lowest in World (Watch Video).

People work in other aspirational parts of the country, because I would return around midnight, I have witnessed two shifts. Additionally, I've witnessed individuals labouring as though they might vanish tomorrow morning. I can attest to two shifts there, but I cannot attest to three shifts there, the latter stated.

Narayana Murthy Suggests Three-Shift Work Culture in Bengaluru

Why don't we declare that our people will work three shifts if we wish to surpass all those other nations? Find out from them what has to be done in order for them to do their task in three shifts, and provide it to them. I believe that some of these things are within the reach of our leaders. And if we achieved that, I don't see why India can't grow—not only in terms of growth—even quicker than China, Murthy said. Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy Become Grandparents Again as Their Son Rohan Murthy and Wife Aparna Krishnan Blessed With Baby Boy, Newborn Named Ekagrah.

During the fireside discussion, Murthy mentioned three things: infrastructure should be prioritised; talent for the city's software sector should attend English-medium schools; and government decision-making should happen quickly. Additionally, he stated that between 35 and 37 per cent of India's software exports come from Bengaluru. "So what it means is that you are looking at about 75 billion dollars from just Bengaluru if you look at 200 billion dollar total exports from India", the latter added. Murthy's remarks have yet again sparked a debate on multiple social media platforms.

