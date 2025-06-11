PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 11: A global survey conducted by Springer Nature reveals that researchers in India are calling for more balanced and responsible approaches to research assessment, with an emphasis on transparency, integrity, and moving beyond over-reliance on quantitative metrics.

The 2024 Research Assessment Survey, which gathered responses from over 6,300 researchers worldwide--including 764 from India--provides important insights into how researchers experience and perceive current evaluation practices. While researchers globally continue to be assessed based on a combination of publication counts, citations, and grant funding, Indian respondents reported a stronger reliance on purely quantitative measures than their global peers.

Notably, 21% of Indian researchers said they are assessed entirely by quantitative metrics such as number of publications, citations, or grant income. This figure is higher than the global average (16%), and even Asia overall (17%). The contrast is particularly striking when compared to the United Kingdom, where only 5% reported being assessed solely on such metrics--reflecting a strong shift in UK research culture toward more holistic evaluations.

At the same time, there is clear appetite for change: 49% of Indian respondents said they believe there should be a balanced mix of quantitative and qualitative criteria in research assessments, suggesting growing interest in reform.

"Researchers in India and globally are sending a clear message--they want assessments that go beyond simplistic metrics like publication counts and journal impact factors," said Dr. Ed Gerstner, Director of Research, Springer Nature. "There is a growing demand for systems that reward openness, collaboration, and real-world impact. At Springer Nature, we are proud to be a driving force in this global conversation."

Springer Nature has been at the forefront of advancing responsible research assessment. The company is a signatory of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), a member of the Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment (CoARA), and continues to promote practices that foster research integrity, open science, and transparency.

In India, Springer Nature is further supporting national efforts such as One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) and working closely with universities and research institutions to build capacity around responsible research evaluation. The company is also engaging with policymakers to ensure that global advances in research assessment translate into impactful, local change.

The survey also revealed:

* Despite the emphasis on quantitative metrics, Indian researchers were more likely to report that they are evaluated on their contributions to both the national good (50%) and to solving global challenges such as those embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (34%) than researchers in Europe (30% and 19% respectively), North America (35% and 16% respectively) or globally (40% and 25% respectively).

* There is a strong desire in India for balanced assessments, blending measurable outputs with qualitative indicators such as societal relevance, collaboration, and contributions to the SDGs.

* Transparency and clarity in assessment processes were rated highly by Indian respondents, indicating the importance of trust and fairness in research careers.

This growing awareness among Indian researchers aligns with Springer Nature's global push for research systems that are not only rigorous and reproducible but also fair, inclusive, and meaningful.

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

