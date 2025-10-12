Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): India's first-ever Semiconductor Innovation Museum, launched by T-Chip in Hyderabad, has opened a new chapter in the country's technology and innovation growth.

Speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the inauguration, Bandaru Dattatrey, former Governor of Haryana, said, "I have complete faith in making a self-reliant India. And our semiconductors, and all our engineers and research scholars, will get a very big opportunity. The more technology, the more innovation, the more research will progress."

He added that young engineers and innovators must be encouraged to explore the semiconductor sector. "To bring them forward, the semiconductor sector and technology should be brought forward in every university. This is my resolve," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the launch, Dattatrey said, "For the first time in the country, in Hyderabad, technicians, industrialists, universities, and IIT students, everyone gets a great opportunity to build a platform."

He said that technology today is changing the way people live and solve problems. "Technology is coming in a very transformative form. With technology, our daily problems are being solved in a new way," Dattatrey said.

The former Governor appreciated the role of innovation and research in driving new discoveries. "Our technology, along with innovation, which is a new invention, is very much needed. That is why our IIT, Hyderabad IIT, and our research scholars, for the first time in the country, have launched their T-Chip. And this is the first T-Chip in India and in the world," he said.

Dattatrey congratulated the students and researchers at IIT Hyderabad for their efforts and urged them to continue developing new technologies. "We should not only use the T-Chip, but we should also develop it," he said, adding that the initiative reflects India's growing focus on self-reliance in the semiconductor field.

He highlighted the government's support for semiconductor research and manufacturing, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant budget allocations to promote the sector. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only for the T-Chip but also for the semiconductors, to bring it forward as an industry, has donated Rs 72,000 crore in the budget of IIT Hyderabad. He will get a lot of engineers and a lot of capital investment," Dattatrey said.

Dattatrey also spoke about using technology for public benefit, including environmental initiatives in Hyderabad. "In Hyderabad, like our Musi river, we have decided to start a new way to purify it with technology. I welcome this," he said. (ANI)

