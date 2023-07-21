New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The overall coal production in India in the April-June (2023-24) quarter was at 223.36 million tonne, the country’s highest ever, a Ministry of Coal release said Friday.

In the same quarter last year, coal production was 205.76 million tonne.

Also Read | Hina Khan Loves Exploring Magical Places; Check Out Her Stunning Holiday Pics!.

Coal India Limited (CIL) registered 175.48 MT production between April and June 2023, with a growth rate of 9.85 per cent compared to 159.75 MT produced during the corresponding period of the previous year.

“The consistent upward trajectory in coal production highlights India's commitment to meet its energy demands and drive sustainable economic growth,” the coal ministry release said.

Also Read | Tathya Patel, Main Accused in Jaguar Luxury Car Accident in Gujarat, Well-Known YouTuber Who Runs 'Sickk' Channel.

India’s coal imports increased by 16.76 per cent during April-May 2023, as compared to the same period in the previous year.

“It is important to note that this rise is primarily attributable to the substantial decline in coal import prices,” the ministry said. Import prices for coal have plummeted by over 60 per cent in April-June quarter.

As far as the availability of coal is concerned, the ministry said there is enough stock of coal available in the country.

“The availability of substantial coal stock ensures a stable supply for various sectors dependent on coal, thereby contributing to the overall energy security of the nation," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)