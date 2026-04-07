New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): India's electric vehicle transition gathered pace in FY26, with total EV retail sales across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles rising about 24.6 per cent year-on-year to around 24.52 lakh units, according to retail data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The sharp rise in EV adoption comes at a time when crude prices are hovering around USD 100/barrel due to West Asia crisis.

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India remains heavily dependent on imported crude, with about 88 per cent of its requirements being imported. That makes any sustained shift toward electric mobility strategically important for India's energy security, especially when oil markets are being rattled by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

As per the FADA retail data, electric two-wheeler sales stood at 14,01,818 units in FY26, up 21.81 per cent from 11,50,790 units in FY25, taking segment EV penetration to 6.5 per cent from 6.1 per cent a year earlier.

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Electric three-wheelers continued to dominate their category, with retail sales rising 18.87 per cent to 8,30,819 units from 6,98,914 units in FY25. Their market share climbed to 60.9 per cent from 57.2 per cent, indicating that six out of every ten three-wheelers sold during the year were electric.

Electric passenger vehicle sales posted the fastest growth among key mass segments, surging 83.63 per cent to 1,99,923 units from 1,08,873 units in FY25. EV penetration in the passenger vehicle category rose to 4.2 per cent from 2.6 per cent.

Electric commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 19,454 units in FY26 from 8,820 units in FY25, translating into a 120.57 per cent rise. Their market shares nearly doubled to 1.83 per cent from 0.93 per cent.

The momentum in EV retail assumes significance for India as higher global crude prices can quickly feed into India's import bill and domestic fuel-linked inflation.

Commenting on the Electric Vehicle retail performance for FY 2025-26, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said "FY'26 has been a watershed year for India's electric mobility story."

He added, "This is not just an automobile industry achievement -- it is a testament to India's ability to lead a mass-market energy transition, from the last-mile auto-rickshaw to the family car. This shows that the structural momentum behind India's EV journey remains firmly intact."

For a country that imports the overwhelming bulk of its crude requirement, every gain in EV penetration, especially in high-usage segments such as scooters, auto-rickshaws and commercial fleets, can gradually reduce exposure to oil price shocks.

The broader takeaway from growth in EV penetration is that India's EV story is no longer confined to urban aspiration or premium mobility. It is increasingly becoming part of the country's larger economic and strategic response to imported fossil fuel dependence at a time when geopolitical instability in West Asia is once again showing how vulnerable oil-importing nations remain to external shocks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)