New Delhi [India], December 19: Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the Most Preferred Workplaces 2025-26 - Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech on December 11 at Novotel Mumbai International Airport. Themed "Redefining Workplaces, Reigniting India's Growth Story," the day-long conference and awards ceremony brought together over 200+ senior leaders from across the pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of workplace culture, talent, and leadership in India.

The summit commenced with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Team Marksmen Network, who emphasized, "As we start this journey, we have seen a lot of narratives and stories being told. The way a select few organisations manage them is truly remarkable. Today, we celebrate the success of every organisation and hope they become harbingers of something even greater."

The agenda featured a high-impact Panel Discussion on "Humanizing Healthcare Workplaces: Empathy Meets Innovation," moderated by Mandar Dani, Director - People & Organization (Health Industries), PwC. The panel brought together eminent HR leaders including Namita Patwari, CHRO, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited; Dr. Jagmohan Singh Rishi, Global Head - Learning & Digital Business Excellence, Wockhardt Ltd; Rajan B. Saawant, VP Corporate HR, Indoco Remedies Ltd; Rashma Nathani, Head - Human Resources, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; Vishnupriya Manoharan, Vice President - Human Resources, Kauvery Hospital; and Vamsi Garimella, AVP - People & Culture, Matrix PharmaCorp. The discussion explored how healthcare organizations can balance technological advancement with empathy, wellbeing, and inclusive people practices.

Following the panel, the summit featured an engaging fireside chat titled "From Pressure to Purpose: Crafting Healthcare Workplaces That Thrive." The conversation brought together Gautam Khanna, CEO, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, and Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare Limited, and was chaired by Karan Karayi, Editor-in-Chief, Team Marksmen Network. The session offered candid leadership perspectives on navigating workforce pressures, fostering purpose-driven cultures, and building resilient healthcare organizations that empower talent while enhancing patient outcomes.

The summit also celebrated excellence by recognising a select group of organisations as the Most Preferred Workplaces 2025-26 in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, honouring those driving innovation, inclusive culture, and talent-first practices.

Dr. Anuj Gupte, Vice President - Government Projects, MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd., heading the State and Central Health Scheme of Maharashtra, joined the forum as Guest of Honour. In his address, Dr. Gupte emphasized, "As India expands its state and central health schemes, the success of these programmes depends on organisations that combine operational excellence with a people-first mindset. Celebrating such workplaces reinforces the importance of collaboration, accountability, and empathy in healthcare delivery."

The brands felicitated at the gala ceremony included:Abbott India

* Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

* CADILA PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

* Dr. Reddy's and Nestle Health Science Limited

* INDOCO REMEDIES LIMITED

* Kauvery Hospital

* Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

* Matrix Pharmacorp

* Medtronic

* P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre

* WOCKHARDT LTD

* Zota Healthcare Limited

This one-of-a-kind platform served as a powerful crucible where vision met courage--bringing together leaders committed to shaping purpose-led, people-first workplaces that inspire excellence and resilience across India's healthcare ecosystem.

