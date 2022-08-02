New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/ATK): Asia's 1st Education Metaverse Crypto Project from India - Koubek Project will make a historic opening on Asia's leading Cryptocurrency Exchange - Coinstore by listing Koubek Token. Koubek Token sale is expected to go live during Diwali 2022 - Which is considered the most auspicious festival amongst Indians, making it a mega buzz in the blockchain market.

Koubek is Education based token under the ecosystem of Digital Gurukul - Asia's leading extech company offering digital skills programs since last 7 years with 44850 students trained and 20+ awards. Koubek Token will use its users power to participate in the entering Education ecosystem to learn new generation skill programs, securing scholarships and Blockchain-Based NFT Certificates traded with Koubek tokens. It will also enable content creators/Edtech companies around the world to monetise their content by participating in revolutionary E-Commerce store governed exclusively with Koubek Tokens.

Also Read | Men’s #AsiaCup2022 Schedule Released. India Will Face Pakistan on 28th August. – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Koubek Token Pre-Sale started in Feb 2022 and in Just 6 months - It secured over 9000+ Koubek Token Holders across the World.

Speaking on this mega announcement, Dr Raj Padhiyar, Promoter and Co-Founder of Koubek Project, said, "Koubek Project listing on Coinstore is a proud moment for the entire Koubek team. Koubek Token has become India's first Education based crypto-token to list on such a leading crypto exchange and we aim at providing beneficial investment options to the users through the tokens which can be extremely beneficial. Blockchain has the power to transform the education industry and Koubek has become Asia's first Education based project to harness the huge potential of the space.

Also Read | Theatrical Releases Of The Week: Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, Dwayne Johnson's DC League of Super-Pets, Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam & More.

Coinstore Crypto Exchange is Top 50 Crypto exchange of the world based out of Singapore 1.1 Million users with USD 152 Million Daily volume which beats Wazirx, CoinDCX by huge margin.

Reference - https://coinstore-support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/9065523691289

Website - https://www.koubektoken.com

https://www.coinstore.com

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)