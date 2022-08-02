Brad Pitt’s upcoming action comedy Bullet Train is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is coming to the Indian theatres on August 4. Interestingly, Sony's entertainer Hollywood outing is premiering a day before its US premiere in India and that's the best news for fans. We bring you the segment of Theatrical releases of the week and the next big release in the animated flick DC League of Super-Pets which is all about four-legged friends of superheroes. The film stars an ensemble voice cast featuring Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace, with John Krasinski as Superman, Keanu Reeves as Batman, along with Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil, Kate McKinnon, Olivia Wilde, Ben Schwartz, A family-friendly film kids can surely watch on the big screen. The Sandman: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About the Netflix Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC Comic Book!

There are in total 13 Indian films lined up for big screen release out of which we will talk about the interesting cinema hall release which is Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam. The romantic Telugu period drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film stars Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant officer as the story is set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the 1960s. Let's not waste any more time and take a detailed look at every theatrical release of the week. Prey: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Dan Trachtenberg and Amber Midthunder’s Upcoming Predator Movie!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

04 August 2022 Release

Bullet Train (2022)

Yenni Thuniga (2022)

05 August 2022 Release

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Sita Ramam (2022)

Bimbisara (2022)

Shakkar Paare (2022)

Masoom Sawaal (2022)

Mane Lai Ja (2022)

Sabash Chandra Bose (2022)

Miami Seh New York (2022)

Jind Mahi (2022)

Kaatteri (2022)

De Dhakka 2 (2022)

Unfinished Story (2022)

Kuruthi Aattam (2022)

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

