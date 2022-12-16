New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that India's overall logistics cost to GDP will fall to a single digit by the end of 2024.

India's logistics cost to GDP which is currently at 16 per cent will fall to as low as 9 per cent during the said period, Union minister of road transport and highways Gadkari said, while addressing the annual convention and 95th general meeting of industry body FICCI here.

"It is going to help us get more exports", the Minister said according to a FICCI statement, adding that he said now is the time to increase our business and presence in the international market.

The minister reiterated that before the end of 2024, India's road infrastructure would be equal to the US standard.

Further, underscoring the importance of sustainability in the construction sector, he noted the government is trying to minimize the use of cement and steel in construction work by adopting substitutes such as fly ash, oil slag, waste plastics, and demolition waste. (ANI)

