New Delhi [India], November 25: India's manufacturing sector is experiencing a decisive shift as industries nationwide adopt the Bureau of Indian Standards' Quality Control Orders (QCOs). This policy-led transformation is redefining industrial capability and strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing hub. Leading companies across the commercial foodservice and kitchen equipment sector, including Real Chef, Washmatic, Cornell India, and Veeline Industries, have publicly acknowledged the government's role in enabling this high-quality, future-ready manufacturing ecosystem.

Appreciating this strong policy direction, Cornell India noted, "We wholeheartedly appreciate the Government of India and BIS for implementing the QCO framework. This decisive policy is the foundation for building customer trust and ensuring that every product from India adheres to the highest safety and performance standards. Such action reinforces the belief that world-class equipment can and should be made in India."

Further emphasising India's industrial rise, Real Chef added, "With QCOs guiding the backbone of manufacturing, India is progressing rapidly toward becoming a serious global manufacturing hub. Quality alignment ensures that Indian-made products are no longer alternatives; they are becoming the preferred choice for their engineering strength and reliability."

Companies are also witnessing substantial workforce expansion as a direct outcome of quality-driven operations. Washmatic highlighted this progress, stating, "The QCO-led movement is generating significant skilled employment across engineering, fabrication, servicing, and component manufacturing. As quality expectations rise, so does the requirement for trained talent, creating stronger job pipelines throughout the sector."

This framework is equally strengthening India's international competitiveness. Affirming this shift, Veeline Industries shared, "QCO compliance has made our products inherently export-ready. The structured, standardised quality regime allows Indian manufacturers to meet global benchmarks consistently, unlocking new market access and elevating the global perception of brand India."

Collectively, these organisations reflect the new industrial India where policy alignment, rigorous quality standards, reduced import dependence, and elevated manufacturing confidence are shaping a stronger economic future. Their progress captures the broader national sentiment: when quality becomes non-negotiable, India's manufacturing capability becomes unstoppable.

As India continues its journey toward greater self-reliance and global integration, the BIS-QCO framework stands as a pivotal catalyst--one that is strengthening quality, creating jobs, boosting competitiveness, and signalling India's arrival as a trusted, world-class manufacturing power.

This quality-first movement marks a defining moment for the Indian industry, powering growth, enabling exports, and reinforcing India's place on the global manufacturing map.

