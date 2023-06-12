Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India has put forward an ambitious seven-year action plan for accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which presents a coordinated, integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions.

In his keynote address at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting here, the minister said the SDG agenda is a landmark not only in its universality, in that it applies to all countries but also in its integrity, in that it can only be successful as a comprehensive agenda.

"If progress towards the SDGs was already falling short before COVID-19, this has only been further exacerbated by it. The climate change also continues unabated, with a disproportionate impact on Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. Prospects for a global economic recovery remains dim amidst supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis and pressures on energy, food and fertilizer security," he said.

"The Development Ministerial is an opportunity for us as the G20 to demonstrate solidarity on these developmental issues. The decisions we make today have the potential to contribute to an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future," he added.

He said India's action plan for accelerating progress on SDGs puts forward transformative actions on the three core agendas.

"India has put forward an ambitious 7-year action plan for accelerating progress on SDGs, which presents a coordinated, integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions. The action plan not only galvanizes a strong G20 commitment to the development agenda but also puts forward transformative actions on the three core agendas," he said.

Jaishankar said the world today faces unprecedented and multiple crisis. "From the pandemics to disruptions in supply chains, from the impact of conflict to climate events, our era is becoming more volatile and uncertain by the day. Added to this is stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and shrinking fiscal space for many nations. As always, in such times, the weak and the vulnerable bear the brunt."

He said the meeting is taking place a pivotal moment with multiple important forums and events ahead - the G20 Summit, the SDG Summit, the COP28 and the Summit of the Future.

"It is in our hands to shape the discussions at these future forums. We must put the development agenda at the heart of these discussions. The international community must speak in unison for those most in need," he said.

Noting that the theme of the Indian Presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is call for urgent action, the minister said G20 countries need to be bold in ambition.

"We, as the G20 need to be bold in our ambition. We need to come together to address the crisis as one. As 'One Earth', we must demonstrate solidarity for those in need. Truly leave no one behind, mobilize resources and direct our efforts where they are most needed. As 'One Family', we must break all silos and destroy all fragmentations," he said.

During his address, he also touched upon the effects of climate change which has had a disproportionate impact on particularly least-developed countries and small island developing states. He also mentioned the prevailing debt crisis and food and energy security threats.

Jaishankar said it is essential to constantly strengthen the international architecture and governance systems for the protection of Global Order, Global Laws, and Global Values.

"In doing so we would invariably find ourselves on the path where diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation take precedence over competition, conflict and divisions. Choosing peace, cooperation and multilateralism is essential for building our collective future." (ANI)

