New Delhi [India], February 3: Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., a beacon in the media industry, demonstrated its unwavering commitment to recognizing exceptional leadership at the illustrious "Corporate Leadership Awards-2024," held on January 31st, 2024, at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. This distinguished event, dedicated to honouring the relentless efforts of India's top CEOs and Industry Captains, unfolded in collaboration with their Knowledge partner, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher).

The evening opened with a dignified lamp lighting ceremony, setting the stage for an inspiring celebration of leadership and excellence. Alok Ranjan Tiwari, the MD and CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, eminent personalities, and the esteemed award recipients. In his opening address, Tiwari shared insightful reflections on the transformative journey of the Indian economy, underscoring the pivotal role of progressive government policies. Amisha Vora, Chairperson and MD of Prabhudas Lilladher Group, delivered an insightful keynote speech, focusing on inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, a robust infrastructure push, and the Digital India initiative, among other crucial subjects.

The event was honoured by the presence of Padma Vibhushan Awardee Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar as the chief guest. Additionally, notable figures including Harish Mehta, the Founder Chairman of NASSCOM and Chairman of Onward Technologies Ltd., alongside Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, attended as Guests of Honour.

At the Corporate Leadership Awards, Chief Guest Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, former Director General of CSIR, delivered a keynote on the pivotal role of innovation and leadership in today's complex world. He highlighted CSIR's success and its business-oriented research approach, illustrating the synergy between scientific exploration and economic prosperity through the adage, "research converts money into knowledge, and innovation converts knowledge into money." Dr. Mashelkar introduced "convex lens leadership" to focus on a unified India and stressed the importance of adaptability in the VUCA world. He was optimistic about India's growth potential, citing advancements in mobile transactions, startup culture, and contributions from smaller cities. Dr. Mashelkar urged for inclusive innovation to address inequality, emphasizing technology's role in empowering the poor and the collective duty towards a thriving India. His speech underscored innovation and compassionate leadership as essential for an inclusive and prosperous future.

The Corporate Leadership Awards-2024, organized by Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., showcased its commitment to celebrating outstanding leadership through a prestigious event held in Mumbai. The jury, featuring notable figures like Blue Star Limited & Protean E-Gov Technologies Limited's Chairman Shailesh Haribhakti, Pfizer India & BASF India Limited's Chairman Pradip Shah, Piramal Group's & Sun Pharma's Independent Director Gautam Doshi, Former SEBI Chairman, G.N. Bajpai, Onward Technologies Limited's Chairman Harish Mehta, Nazara Technologies Limited's CMD Vikash Mittersain, PL Capital's CMD Mrs. Amisha Vora, Shilputsi India's CEO Purvi Sheth, and Oswal Industries Limited's Director Ravi Doshi played a pivotal role in evaluating the nominations and selecting the awardees. These jury members, each distinguished in their respective fields, brought their expertise to ensure the integrity and high standards of the awards, highlighting the significant contributions of India's top CEOs and industry leaders.

The award winners of the night were lauded for their exceptional contributions to various industries:

* Pride Of Indian Corporate World (Posthumously): Late Ashwin Dani, Former Chairman, Asian Paints Limited

* Lifetime Achievement Award: C.P. Gurnani, Former MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited

* India's Best CEO In Energy Sector: Suresh Manglani, Executive Director & CEO, Adani Total Gas Limited

* Best CEO In Mutual Fund Industry: Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC Limited

* Corporate Icon of The Year: Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics Limited

* Outstanding CEO of The Year In Capital Market: Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE Limited

* Exemplary Leader in Insurance Industry: Abhay Tewari, MD & CEO, Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

* Best Corporate Leader In Real Estate Industry: Abhishek Lodha, MD, Macrotech Developers Limited

* India's Best, Trailblazer CEO - Agro Chemical: Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairman & MD, PI Industries Limited

* Best Entrepreneur Of The Year: Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD & Global CEO, Route Mobile Limited

* India's Best Philanthropic Business Leader: Savji Dholakia, Founder, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.

* Emerging Company Of The Year: DP Wires Limited

Chairman of the Jury Board, Shailesh Haribhakti, expressed his heartfelt pleasure at the resounding success of the event. He added, "I extend my sincere appreciation to Alok Ranjan Tiwari and the entire team at Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd. for orchestrating this wonderful event, which serves as a testament to their vision and dedication. It is indeed a privilege to be part of an evening that celebrates excellence in leadership and underscores the vital role these individuals play in steering the course of our nation's progress. Congratulations to all the deserving awardees, and may their achievements continue to inspire others in the corporate world.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the event, Alok Ranjan Tiwari, MD and CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., articulated, "The Corporate Leadership Awards-2024 is a testament to the indomitable spirit of leaders who have played a pivotal role in shaping India's future. Their dedication and vision have not only set new benchmarks in corporate excellence but have also inspired generations to come. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the members of the Jury Board for their invaluable contribution in selecting the deserving winners. Additionally, I express my gratitude to our Knowledge partner, Prabhudas Lilladher Group, for their unwavering support."

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on the topic "India: The Golden Decade," moderated by PL Capital's CMD Amisha Vora, with panellists Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC Limited, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE Limited, offering insightful perspectives. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Kripashankar Tiwari, Chairman of Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., expressing gratitude to all participants for contributing to the success of the event.

The event, held in a prestigious venue, was attended by a host of distinguished personalities, underscoring its significance in the corporate calendar. Among the luminaries in attendance were Nilesh Vikamsey; Jayant Chheda, CMD of Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited; Shubhlakshmi Dani, Director of Gujarat Organics Limited; Vikash Mittersain, CMD of Nazara Technologies Limited; Ravi Doshi, MD of Oswal Industries Limited; Piyush Somani, CMD of ESDS Software Solutions; Vikesh Wallia, former Director of Times Group; IRS K.S. Mishra; Amit Singh, Director of Advantech India; Arvind Kataria, Director of DP Wires Limited; Suyash Agrawal, Co-Founder of DialESG; and Kamala K., Chief Regulatory Officer of BSE and others. Their presence not only highlighted the diverse nature of the industries represented but also the event's importance as a platform for recognizing corporate achievements and contributions.

