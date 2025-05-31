New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): IndiGo announced on Saturday that the airline will offer exclusive daily direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur (Jalandhar).

This new route will make the town in Jalandhar, Punjab, IndiGo's 92nd domestic station and 133rd overall destination. Effective from July 02, 2025, this new route will offer convenient flights between the two cities.

These flights have been strategically introduced to cater to the needs of both business and leisure customers, providing them with convenient travel options.

This new direct connection will provide Punjab's agricultural and industrial sectors with easier access to Mumbai's major ports, boosting trade opportunities. It will also help local businesses tap into national and international markets, create jobs, and strengthen economic and cultural ties between northern and western India.

Vinay Malhotra, Head Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "IndiGo has always been at the forefront of enhancing regional connectivity, and we are pleased to announce exclusive direct flights between Mumbai and Adampur (Jalandhar), offering faster, affordable, and hassle-free travel. As Adampur becomes our 55th domestic and 77th overall destination from Mumbai, the new route unlocks opportunities to experience Punjab's vibrant cultural heritage, while also boosting connectivity and economic opportunities. We shall continue to enhance our domestic network, catering to the rising demand for air travel in the region."

Adampur is a town located in the Jalandhar district of Punjab, India. Known for its strategic location on theJalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, it houses the Adampur Air Force Station, one of the oldest airbases in the country.

Adampur also has a rich cultural heritage, with a mix of traditional Punjabi lifestyle and growing urban influence. Adampur offers access to several nearby attractions. Rangla Punjab Haveli showcases traditional Punjabi culture, while Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar is a popular spiritual site.

Pushpa Gujral Science City provides fun, educational experiences, and Wonderland Theme Park is perfect for family outings. These spots make Adampur a great base to explore Punjab's culture and entertainment.

Mumbai is the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world. Located on the west coast of India, along the Arabian Sea, Mumbai is the heart of the Hindi film industry and a key hub for commerce, fashion, and entertainment.

The city's skyline is a mix of colonial-era buildings, modern skyscrapers, and bustling streets that reflect its dynamic and diverse culture. As the economic powerhouse of the country, Mumbai attracts millions of migrants seeking opportunities, which contributes to its vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere. (ANI)

