Prambanan is a renowned Hindu temple complex located in Central Java, Indonesia, near the city of Yogyakarta. It is one of the largest and most significant Hindu temples in Southeast Asia.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Get ready to explore the magic of Indonesia right here in Mumbai. The Wonderful Indonesia Experience is coming to R City Mall, Mumbai, on 7th and 8th December 2024. This two-day event, organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, invites Indian audiences to immerse themselves in Indonesia's rich culture, breathtaking destinations, and fun-filled activities--all under one roof.

Event Highlights

The Wonderful Indonesia Experience is designed to captivate one's imagination with a host of interactive activities and exclusive opportunities:

1. 360-Degree Photo Activations

Step into the world of Indonesia through a cutting-edge photo booth offering stunning backdrops from Indonesia's most iconic destinations. The 360-degree photo experience will give Instagram-worthy memories.

2. Engaging Workshops and Games

Dive deeper into Indonesia's culture by participating in workshops that showcase traditional experience, fun games and activities that ensure there's something for everyone at this family-friendly event.

3. Exclusive Travel Packages

Learn all about the latest travel packages to Indonesia from on-site travel agents. Whether one is planning a honeymoon in Bali, an adventurous hike up Mount Rinjani in Lombok, or a cultural exploration of Prambanan, one will find tailored travel deals and expert advice to make their dream vacation a reality.

4. Photo Contest with a Grand Prize

One can bring their best smile and creativity to the photo contest. Share the photos from the event on Instagram with the official event hashtag and stand a chance to win a free return ticket to Bali, along with 3 nights of accommodation.

Spotlight on Indonesian Destinations

As part of the Wonderful Indonesia Experience, visitors will get a glimpse into two of Indonesia's most beloved destinations among Indian travellers:

Lombok

Nestled next to Bali, Lombok is a paradise waiting to be explored. From the pristine beaches of the Gili Islands to the awe-inspiring views atop Mount Rinjani, Lombok offers a perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. Its unique Sasak culture and peaceful ambiance make it an ideal destination for honeymooners and nature lovers alike.

Prambanan

A UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Central Java, Prambanan Temple is a marvel of Hindu architecture. Built in the 9th century, this temple complex is dedicated to the Trimurti--Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva--and is famed for its intricate carvings and spiritual significance. Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances at this iconic site, making it a must-visit for history and culture enthusiasts.

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism invites all Mumbaikars to this exciting cultural extravaganza. Don't miss the Wonderful Indonesia Experience on 7th and 8th December 2024 at R City Mall, Mumbai.

Indonesia's natural beauty, rich heritage, and vibrant culture continue to captivate Indian travellers, and this event is the gateway to experiencing it all. Whether one is planning their next holiday or simply looking for a weekend of fun and discovery, the Wonderful Indonesia Experience promises something for everyone.

About Indonesia:

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago, is a treasure trove of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and thrilling adventures. With over 17,000 islands, it offers an unmatched diversity of experiences for travelers. From the tranquil beaches of Bali to the ancient temples of Yogyakarta, Indonesia showcases a blend of modern charm and timeless traditions. The country is home to breathtaking landscapes, including volcanic mountains like Mount Bromo, lush rainforests, and pristine coral reefs in Raja Ampat, making it a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Unique wildlife, such as the Komodo dragon, adds to its allure. Indonesia's cultural richness is equally captivating, with over 300 ethnic groups contributing to its vibrant traditions, festivals, and cuisines. The hospitality of its people further enhances the travel experience. Whether you're exploring the serene temples, diving into turquoise waters, or enjoying the bustling cities, Indonesia offers something for everyone. It is a destination that leaves visitors with unforgettable memories and a desire to return.

Make your way to R City Mall and embark on your journey to explore the wonders of Indonesia--right here in Mumbai.

