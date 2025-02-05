HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 5: In a landmark moment in contemporary literature, celebrated author and former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea has been awarded the prestigious Best Debut Non-Fiction Award for her memoir, Unbroken, at the PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival (PVLF) Author Excellence Awards 2025.

The felicitation ceremony, held yesterday at the iconic Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre in New Delhi, was attended by luminaries from the literary world. Mukerjea's memoir--hailed for its raw honesty and profound insights--captivated readers with its deeply personal narrative of resilience, redemption, and self-discovery.

Published by HarperCollins India in July 2023, Unbroken chronicles Mukerjea's extraordinary life, tracing her journey from her childhood in Guwahati to her meteoric rise as a trailblazer in the media industry. The memoir explores the personal and professional challenges she encountered along the way, and, by interweaving intimate accounts of betrayal, grief, and the pursuit of justice, offers readers a deeply introspective look into her experiences.

Reflecting on her journey, Mukerjea said: "Winning this award is incredibly humbling and deeply validating. It reminds me--and I hope others--that even in our darkest hours, the light of resilience and hope burns bright. I hope Unbroken inspires others to confront their stories with courage, to embrace their flaws, and to believe in the transformative power of the human spirit."

She added: "The creative process I went through while writing this memoir wasn't simply about recounting my life's events--it was an act of reclaiming my voice after years of silence and judgment. Revisiting moments of triumph and tragedy forced me to confront buried truths and embrace the complex nuances of my journey. This memoir became a vessel for healing, reflection, and ultimately, empowerment."

"HarperCollins Publishers treasures our authors and variety in book cover designs. So wonderful to have Indrani Mukerjea collect the award as the best non-fiction debut author today. To many more wins and wonderful writing," said Mugdha Sadhwani, Art Director, Harper Collins India.

The PVLF 2025, organized by Frontlist Media, is recognized as one of India's premier literary platforms, bringing together established and emerging voices to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. This year's festival, themed "Creating Resilience Through Storytelling," was a fitting backdrop for Mukerjea's memoir, which exemplifies the theme's core ethos.

Kapil Gupta, founder of Frontlist Media and PVLF Festival Director said, "PVLF is not just a literature festival, it's a celebration of authors and the literary ecosystem inIndia. PVLF Excellence Awards are the only unbiased literary awards in India. I am super excited to see Indrani win the award."

Indrani Mukerjea's recognition at PVLF 2025 brings to light her transition from a high-profile media executive to an award-winning author. Unbroken not only recounts her personal story but also sparks meaningful conversations about overcoming adversity and the complexities of human experiences.

Unbroken is now available through leading retailers, including Amazon, and continues to resonate with readers for its gripping storytelling, introspective depth, and universal themes of perseverance and hope.

Source: PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2025

