In recent times, we have seen a surge in social media usage where users are exposed to a wide range of content from diverse sectors. The latest advancements in digital technology are commendable, but they also come with their own set of cons. However, the supremely active world of the internet has also invited a lot of digital threats, including the distribution of unverified content. Recently, a video of a woman falling while bungee jumping has gone viral online. It is being claimed that the person seen in the video is Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who lost her wife during the tragic fall. But how true is it? Nora Fatehi Turns Heads in Black Co-ords While Jason Derulo Nails Airport Fashion in Crisp Cream-Hued Tracksuit (Watch Video).

Viral Video Claims Nora Fatehi Fell to Death While Bungee Jumping

At a time when users are too busy to cross-check the information they see on the internet, a viral video shared by a page on Instagram showed a woman falling to death while bungee jumping. What's more alarming is that the shared video claims to be that of Bollywood actress-model Nora Fatehi. The video showed a woman tied to cables with a harness and dropped from a height as normally seen in bungee jumping activity. The video was captioned, "@norafatehi famous Bollywood actor death bad news for Bollywood."

Check Out the Viral Video Below:

Here’s the Fact Check

While the viral video claims that Nora Fatehi lost her life while performing bungee jumping, let us tell you that the information is completely false and manipulative. We at LatestLY believe in cross-checking information before sharing it with our readers. Upon closely observing, we found out that the person in the video was not Nora Fatehi, as it claimed. Secondly, the woman seen performing the bungee jumping is seen securely supported with cables, ensuring her safety throughout the thrilling activity. So, it can be confirmed that it was not even an accident but a normal bungee jumping activity.

Netizens React to the Viral Video

While the majority of the users fell for the fake news shared by the handle, few responsible netizens did their research before reacting to the clip. A user called out the handle's user for spreading fake news just for some viewer engagement and wrote, "Shame on you for posting something like that." ‘I Am Alive’: Shreyas Talpade Reacts to Death Rumours, Urges Trolls To Stop Joking and Be Sensitive.

Netizens React to the Viral Video

Nora Fatehi's team is yet to react to the day-old viral clip. We hope strict action is taken against the culprit in the case. Meanwhile, on the work front, the model actress is creating waves with her latest track, "Snake", with global sensation Jason Derulo.

