New Delhi [India], October 31: inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, continues to empower its drivers in Chandigarh by organizing regular Road Safety Awareness Workshops. The initiative aims to enhance drivers' understanding of traffic regulations, promote responsible driving practices, and ensure safer journeys for passengers across the city.

This initiative is part of inDrive's ongoing efforts to enhance safety, comfort, and fairness for both drivers and passengers. The sessions are conducted by officials from the Chandigarh Traffic Police, aimed at reinforcing safe driving practices and promoting road discipline among inDrive drivers. During the session, traffic officials educated drivers on the importance of adhering to traffic rules, responsible driving behavior, and respect for all road users.

"We want every inDrive driver to feel confident and responsible on the road," said Lakshay Singh, Public Policy & Govt Affairs Lead, South Asia. "By learning directly from the Chandigarh Traffic Police, our drivers gain practical insights that translate to safer, more comfortable rides for passengers."

inDrive's commitment to safety and driver empowerment goes beyond technology, it extends to regular training programs and awareness sessions that equip drivers with essential road safety knowledge and professional conduct. By working closely with local authorities, inDrive ensures that its drivers are confident, well-informed, and motivated to deliver safe and comfortable rides. This ongoing focus on driver satisfaction and community well-being helps foster trust and reliability within the inDrive ecosystem.

inDrive continues to strengthen trust and accountability within its ecosystem, ensuring that every journey in Chandigarh is marked by safety, comfort, and freedom of choice.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 360 million times and has been named the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model, and through the work of its impact programs.

