PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 3: Infinity Group proudly partnered with the Retailers Association of India (RAI) for the Kolkata Retail Summit 2025, held today at Hyatt Regency Kolkata. The summit brought together top retailers, brands, industry experts, and thought leaders from across the country to discuss emerging trends, transformative strategies, and the future roadmap of India's dynamic retail sector.

Also Read | Sanchar Saathi App Won’t Be Pre-Installed on Mobile Phones As Government Withdraws Mandatory Installation Order After Uproar.

The partnership highlighted Infinity Group's continued commitment to strengthening the retail ecosystem in Kolkata Salt Lake Sector V while fostering meaningful collaboration with industry stakeholders. As one of the region's leading real estate developers, Infinity Group who actively serves 500 + Companies and premium retail brands in the Salt Lake Sector V micro market, showcased its retail vision with Premium Retail Space in this market and its new project, Krishna Bhumi Arcade--a one-stop divinity mall at Vrindavan.

A key highlight of the summit was the active participation of Infinity in the core knowledge sessions and panel discussions.

Also Read | Pamela 'Pam' Hogg, Fashion Designer Known for Styling Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Asif Kapadia's Film '2073', Dies in Hospice Care - Family Releases Statement.

Mr. Aninda Das, Vice President - Marketing, Infinity Group, served as the moderator for one of the summit's panel discussions - "The Power of Partnership: Retailers, Brands, and Technology working together". The panel brought together leaders across technology, food & beverage, retail, wellness, entertainment, and FMCG to highlight how strategic partnerships are shaping the future of local businesses in Kolkata and beyond. Overall, the session reinforced that collaboration, innovation, and deep local insight are critical to building resilient, future-ready retail and service brands.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aninda Das said, "Retail is no longer just about transactions; it is about experiences, communities, and creating destinations where people want to spend time. Platforms like the Kolkata Retail Summit allow us to collaborate, learn, and collectively contribute towards shaping the next chapter of India's retail journey."Adding further value to the event, Mr. Ravee Shanker Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, spearheading Krishna Bhumi Arcade Mall of Infinity Group at Vrindavan, delivered a compelling presentation on the concept and vision behind Krishna Bhumi Arcade, popularly referred to as the One Stop Divinity Mall. His presentation emphasised how Vrindavan is emerging as a significant retail and tourism hub, driven by a blend of modern development and deep spiritual heritage. His presentation focused on Seva and Sustainability.

The Kolkata Retail Summit 2025 proved to be a powerful networking and idea-exchange platform. Delegates from across India participated in expert talks, strategy sessions, panel discussions, and interactive engagements, all focused on innovation, sustainability, technology integration, and customer-centric design in retail shop spaces.

Infinity Group's strong presence and active involvement at the summit reaffirmed its leadership in the Sector V micro-market, where its developments continue to create unmatched value for retailers and businesses by offering access to a high-quality, captive audience. Through its partnership with the Retailers Association of India (RAI), Infinity further strengthened its commitment to shaping a dynamic retail ecosystem--one that blends strategic location, consistent footfall, and future-ready infrastructure. The collaboration highlighted Infinity Group's role in shaping Salt Lake Sector V as a thriving retail destination for premium commercial properties in Kolkata that supports business growth while enriching the everyday retail experience of the community.

On the Partnership with RAI, Mr. Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, emphasised that aligning with RAI reinforces Infinity's long-term mission of empowering retailers through smart, sustainable, and well-connected spaces. He added that such collaborations are vital in bringing industry stakeholders together to drive innovation and unlock new opportunities.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group is one of Eastern India's leading real estate developers, known for pioneering retail commercial shops and integrated developments. With marquee projects in Kolkata's Salt Lake Sector V, the Group continues to redefine urban infrastructure and business destinations through innovation and excellence.

For more details, contact us at: www.infinitygroupretail.comEmail - info@infinitygroupretail.comPhone - +91 7596038217

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)