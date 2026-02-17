BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17: India's leading online and AI-powered learning platform, has once again delivered outstanding results in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1), reinforcing its track record of consistent and measurable academic outcomes.

Among the top performers is Rahul Konar, a student of Infinity Learn, who secured an impressive 99.93 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1), a result that reflects Infinity Learn's focus on personalised, and outcomes-driven approach to competitive exam preparation. Rahul is enrolled as a full-time online classroom student with Infinity Learn.

This performance holds special significance for Infinity Learn, having been achieved in an intensely competitive examination that, as per NTA, saw participation from over 13 lakh candidates nationwide, reinforcing the platform's ability to deliver excellence at scale.

Sushma Boppana, CEO and Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions and Co-founder of Infinity Learn, said, "We are immensely proud that Infinity Learn upholds the Sri Chaitanya legacy of delivering strong student outcomes, once again setting high benchmarks in JEE Main 2026, Session 1. Performances by learners like Rahul Konar from Infinity Learn is a true reflection of both student dedication and the commitment of our faculty. These results mirror our belief that focused mentorship, academic rigour, and outcome-driven learning can meaningfully shape student journeys. Our educators at Infinity Learn have delivered on their promise to identify, nurture, and elevate talent to its fullest potential, helping students realise their aspirations while reinforcing the trust and faith that parents place in our institution."

Delighted with the results, Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, "When we started Infinity Learn, our guiding belief was simple yet powerful-- 'Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi' and it continues to remain at the core of everything we do, shaping our approach to learning and driving meaningful learner outcomes. It fills my heart with immense satisfaction and happiness, seeing students like Rahul Konar excel in JEE Main 2026, Session 1 and score 99.93 %. This reaffirms that our philosophy is translating into real, measurable outcomes for learners seeking access to high-quality online coaching for admission into leading engineering colleges. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Rahul and all other students for their outstanding result."

Infinity Learn's AI-powered platform combines high-quality content, adaptive assessments, personalised learning pathways, and immersive live classes, offering learners a credible and effective alternative to traditional coaching models.

