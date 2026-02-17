New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of FiMI, a specialised artificial intelligence language model created specifically for the Indian payments sector.

Released today at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, FiMI stands for "Finance Model for India" and is designed to handle the high-volume and high-trust needs of digital transactions.

According to NPCI, the model was developed in-house to solve problems that general-purpose AI models often face when dealing with complex financial workflows.

FiMI is currently being used to power the UPI Help Assistant, which is a conversational support system for people who use UPI. The assistant helps users with tasks like fixing payment mistakes, managing automatic payments, and answering questions about rules. At the moment, the system works in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali. NPCI plans to add more Indian languages over the next six to eight months so that more people can use it easily.

NPCI explained that the model was trained using a large amount of Indian financial data and synthetic payment information. This specific training helps the AI understand the unique details of the Indian payment system. It uses a "multi-step reasoning" process, which allows it to think through complex problems to give accurate answers. This makes it more reliable for real-world use where consistency and trust are very important.

"FiMI reflects NPCI's commitment in developing financial language models purpose-built for India's payments ecosystem," said Vishal Kanvaty, Chief Technology Officer at NPCI. He added that after successfully building and testing the model, NPCI is now sharing what they learned through a technical paper "to contribute to responsible innovation, while strengthening trust, transparency, and collaboration across the ecosystem."

Looking ahead, NPCI is researching ways to make the model even better. They are experimenting with new types of AI architecture to improve how the system scales and learns. Their main goal remains to improve the intelligence of the system while making sure it stays reliable and secure for the millions of people who use India's national payment infrastructure every day. (ANI)

