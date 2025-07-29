VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: Inflow, a leading Value Added Distributor in ICT Infrastructure Distribution Services industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Huddly, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality video conferencing cameras. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Inflow's commitment to enhancing its product offerings and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

Also Read | WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, July 28: Bronson Reed-Bron Breaker Lay Waste To Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, The Judgment Day Retains Tag Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Huddly's advanced video conferencing technology is recognized for its exceptional quality, reliability, and user-friendly features. By integrating Huddly's products into Inflow's portfolio, customers will benefit from superior video communication experiences, whether for remote work, virtual meetings, or online collaboration.

Huddly's Sales Director for APAC, Jesper Fonsboel, commented: "Partnering with Inflow, we're ready to bring our game-changing AI innovations to customers across India and South Asia. This includes the Huddly C1 AI-driven videobar and our scalable multi-camera solution, Huddly Crew. Inflow's deep market insight and proven track record make them the ideal partner for our first distributor agreement in the region. This collaboration reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and human-centered technology that enables smarter, more adaptable ways to meet and collaborate."

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline Nears, Here's How to Apply for PMFBY at pmfby.gov.in Before Last Date.

Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Inflow Technologies, states: "We are excited to announce our distribution agreement with Huddly, bringing their award-winning AI conference cameras to our extensive network. This partnership enriches our Unified Communications and Collaboration portfolio with truly innovative solutions that are flexible, scalable, and built for the future. We are confident that by adding Huddly to our portfolio, we are empowering our partners to deliver superior and intelligent solutions that meet the sophisticated demands of modern businesses."

About Huddly AS

We're committed to pushing technology to empower hybrid team collaboration. Leveraging high-performance AI onboard connected Ethernet devices, we create industry-leading AI-driven multi-camera solutions that scale across spaces and meetings. Huddly's camera and videobar portfolio delivers high-quality video and audio, along with engaging experiences, on all major platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Durable, flexible, and software-upgradable, Huddly is the ideal choice for organizations seeking future-ready, sustainable technology designed for people. Founded in 2013, Huddly is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with presence in the US and EMEA, and global distribution.

About Inflow Technologies:

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a niche player in the ICT Infrastructure Distribution Services industry providing Value Added Distribution in Networking, Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Surveillance, Server, Storage & Software related Products & Services in India/South Asia.

Inflow is headquartered in Bangalore with presence across 50+ locations, enabling resellers to design, deploy and adopt IT Infrastructure solutions to facilitate their customer needs. This initiative, supported by a strong technical team of 200+ certified resources, assists channel partners throughout their sales cycle. We maintain direct relationships with over 75 Global Technology vendors & support a robust channel of 3000+ partners.

Learn More: www.inflowtechnologies.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)