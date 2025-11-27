BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 27: Global communications platform Infobip forecasts over 3.9 billion messages exchanged between brands and customers this shopping season, marking a 15% increase year on year. This reflects how AI, mobile commerce, and rich messaging channels are powering more personalized shopping experiences.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma & Sophie Ecclestone Reclaimed by UPW, Amelia Kerr Retained by MI, Sophie Devine to GG And More from Women's Premier League Mega Event.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) will be the fastest-growing channel in 2025, with volumes rising 161% on Black Friday and 269% on Cyber Monday worldwide. SMS remains the leading retail channel with nearly 2.7 billion interactions.

In the US, more than 1.9 billion SMS messages are expected, while RCS volumes surge to over 57 million, a dramatic increase from 2024. WhatsApp engagement is up 44%, and email volumes rise more than 50% on Cyber Monday. US consumers surveyed by Infobip plan to spend mainly between $250 and $1,000 on Black Friday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Boyfriend Kills BBM Student Over Her Friendship With Another Man; Accused Shaves His Head, Offers Hair to Temple to Evade Arrest.

Across Europe, RCS volumes are expected to grow more than sixfold on Black Friday and fivefold on Cyber Monday, with WhatsApp nearly tripling. Email usage surges over 50%, supported by a 37% increase in SMS on Black Friday. UK consumers mostly plan Black Friday spending under £250, with many willing to spend up to £1,000, indicating strong retail engagement and combined sales reaching several billion pounds. Similarly, consumers in Italy, Spain, and Germany generally plan moderate spending between EUR250 and EUR500, reinforcing a healthy but cautious retail outlook.

Email remains the dominant channel for promotions and confirmations in Europe, with Southern markets favoring SMS, and Northern markets showing growing openness to richer chat formats. In India, online shoppers are using more than one channel during peak shopping periods, giving brands multiple touchpoints to engage with them. Seasonal promotions remain a strong draw, with many consumers timing their purchases around major sale moments.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday have evolved from single-day events into month-long conversations," said Ben Lewis, Vice President of Marketing & Growth at Infobip. "With Apple adopting RCS and brands focusing on hyper-personalized experiences, AI-powered conversational commerce is transforming retailer-consumer engagement."

Infobip's 2025 forecast underscores the growing impact of omni-channel communication in driving meaningful commerce.

Discover more shopping season insights here: https://www.infobip.com/blog/shopping-season-survey

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)