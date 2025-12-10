BusinessWire India

Vodnjan [Croatia], December 10: Infobip, the leading global cloud communications platform for customer engagement, identified a remarkable upswing in its Black Friday messaging traffic, with use of Rich Communication Services (RCS) surging 277% on Black Friday 2025 compared to the previous year. Email also remained a strong channel of choice among both retailers and consumers, showing an impressive 241% year-on-year increase, signaling that promotional and transactional communications continue to drive engagement during shopping peaks.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Demand: To Ensure Sufficient Water, BMC Steps Up Construction of 3 Dams, Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde.

Black Friday is no longer just a single day. The search for attractive deals extends beyond Friday, with consumers from around the globe seeking products, better price offers, and reliable, easy communication channels to connect with their favourite brands. Infobip identified significant increases in interactions not only in North America, but also in other key regions. In LATAM, channels such as WhatsApp (+46%), Email (+61%) and RCS (+464%) all saw strong growth. Europe posted impressive gains as well, with SMS up 65%, Voice 25%, WhatsApp 162%, and RCS 361%. In APAC, Email was a standout driver with a 243% increase, while Voice (+84%) and WhatsApp (+13%) also rose. These results reinforce that Black Friday has grown well beyond its North American origins to become a truly global event.

Retailers worldwide are accelerating their adoption of messaging channels that deliver visually rich, interactive, and highly personalised experiences. During the Cyber Week period, which encompasses Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, Infobip saw interesting growth, with interactions rising from 11.6 billion in 2024 to 12.2 billion in 2025, a 5.17% year-on-year increase.

Also Read | Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers, Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Move Rohini Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail.

Infobip also identified that RCS and WhatsApp together generated 504.8 million interactions, up 27.3% year-on-year, underscoring the global shift toward richer customer communications, during the Cyber Week period. RCS especially was one of the fastest growing channels this shopping season, up 209.4% from 2024. Email remained as a popular channel, rising 322.6%, driven by steady growth in promotional use.

"Our data shows how rapidly RCS is becoming the way people shop and communicate. The surge in adoption proves that retailers are embracing channels that offer richer experiences, higher engagement, and better outcomes," said Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip. "With consumers seeking for more options and offers, spending reached higher levels during the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To meet this customer demand, brands must be well set and invest in immediacy, relevance and personalised interactions."

Infobip's global platform delivered smooth and reliable customer journeys throughout the week, helping businesses handle high volumes of promotions, updates, and transactions without delay. For further insights on how consumer behavior evolves during peak season, read our latest blog on Holiday Shopping Trends.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)