Cybersecurity in BFSI: Staying Resilient Against Financial Threats in 2025

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15: Infopercept, a global platform-led managed security services provider (MSSP), is set to host a high-impact webinar titled "Cybersecurity in BFSI: Staying Resilient Against Financial Threats in 2025" on 17th July 2025 at 4:00 PM IST. This virtual panel discussion aims to address the complex cybersecurity challenges including how BFSI can tackle: Security with AI, Security of AI and Security from AI and regulatory demands confronting India's Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

The event is part of Infopercept's flagship thought-leadership series, 'CISO Trusted Strategies for Cybersecurity,' and will bring together leading voices from the cybersecurity and regulatory ecosystem to offer practical, strategic, and forward-looking insights.

A Strategic Dialogue on BFSI Cybersecurity

The webinar will delve into how a triad of strategies--offensive cybersecurity, defensive security postures, and compliance frameworks--can be seamlessly integrated to safeguard critical financial systems.

Mr. Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept, noted,

"The BFSI sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, but that progress is shadowed by ever-evolving cyber threats, including the new AI-based threat landscape. This webinar is designed to help BFSI leaders understand how they can future-proof their infrastructure through a 360-degree cybersecurity approach that aligns with India's regulatory landscape."

Ms. Jhilmil Kochar commented,

"The huge proliferation of digital banking, online transactions, and use of cloud technologies has significantly increased in the BFSI industry, contributing to an ever-expanding threat landscape and making robust cybersecurity essential. The key lies in building resilience from within. Through robust defense and real-time threat intelligence, financial institutions can mitigate cyber threats, safeguard customer data, maintain regulatory compliance, and uphold customer trust."

Mr. Antony Prakash added,

"The BFSI sector is a prime target for cyberattacks due to its reliance on digital systems and sensitive customer data. Cybersecurity in this sector focuses on protecting financial operations, preventing fraud, and ensuring data privacy through advanced defensive strategies. Aligning cybersecurity practices with RBI, SEBI, UIDAI and NPCI Regulation/frameworks is critical for maintaining operational integrity and customer confidence."

Esteemed Speakers Include:

* Ms. Jhilmil Kochar - Former MD at CrowdStrike & Cybersecurity Thought Leader

* Mr. Antony Prakash - Ex-CISO NPCI, Cybersecurity Advisor to SIDBI-NISG

* Mr. Jaydeep Ruparelia - CEO, Infopercept

These experts will lead focused sessions on:

* Identifying and mitigating cyber threats with defensive security strategies

* Employing offensive testing techniques such as ethical hacking and red teaming

* Achieving regulatory alignment with frameworks from SEBI, RBI, and NPCI

* Real-world case studies from BFSI environments

* Open interactive Q&A session to engage directly with the speakers

Key Highlights:

* Emerging threat vectors in digital banking, insurance, and fintech

* Building compliance-ready security infrastructures

* Bridging the gap between cybersecurity strategy and regulatory enforcement

* Insights from decades of experience in BFSI technology leadership

This session is especially recommended for CISOs, CIOs, Risk Managers, Compliance Officers, and Technology Leaders in the financial sector.

Event Details:

* Date: 17th July 2025

* Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM IST

* Mode: Online Webinar

* Registration: www.infopercept.com/events

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Mr. Jitendra Bulani

Chief Marketing Officer

Infopercept Consulting

Email: jitendrab@infopercept.com

About Infopercept Consulting:

Infopercept is a global platform-led managed security services provider with deep expertise in offensive, defensive, and compliance cybersecurity solutions. Infopercept is one of India's fastest-growing Platform-Led Managed Security Services Companies, providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to global clients. The company's flagship platform, Invinsense, integrates various tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, Deception Techniques, Offensive Security, and Compliance Measures with dedicated teams of experts, ensuring organizations receive 24/7 support for their cybersecurity operations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)