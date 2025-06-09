VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 9: Inka, one of India's fastest-growing insurtech platforms, has entered into a strategic partnership with Growfitter, the country's leading health engagement platform, to co-develop the Inka Growfitter Insurance Wellness Score, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to link real-time wellness behaviour with personalised insurance insights.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Poisons Family for Months To Continue Extramarital Affair, Arrested After Husband Finds Pills While Searching for Phone in Hassan.

The collaboration aims to integrate Growfitter's smartwatch-driven health and lifestyle data with Inka's proprietary insurance and financial intelligence, offering users a unified view of their "insurance wellness." Once launched, the score will help users identify coverage gaps, assess risk based on their physical habits, and make smarter, preventive financial protection choices.

"This partnership bridges two essential pillars of well-being, physical health and financial security," said Vaibhav Kathju, Founder & CEO of Inka. "We're making insurance intuitive, personalised, and proactive just like your health tracker."

Also Read | On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

Echoing the sentiment, Sanmati Pande, Co-founder, CEO at Growfitter, added, "We've always believed that healthy habits should deliver real-world value. With Inka, we're transforming daily wellness activity into actionable insurance intelligence so users can protect what matters most."

At the heart of Inka's innovation is its AI-powered insurance advisory platform, which delivers personalised, jargon-free coverage advice in under 60 seconds. Designed to simplify what is often a complex and overwhelming process, the conversational AI engine helps users discover the right insurance products tailored to their unique health and financial profiles, without delays, paperwork, or guesswork.

Currently assisting over 300 Indians every day, the platform has already helped 25,000+ customers explore coverage close to Rs275 Crores, bringing a data-driven, user-first approach to insurance discovery and planning.

"We see a future where AI isn't just a recommendation engine, but a lifelong insurance guide, proactively nudging users toward better protection as their lives evolve," said Vaibhav Kathju, Founder & CEO of Inka.

The Inka-Growfitter partnership marks a key milestone in reshaping how Indians engage with insurance, making it more aligned with real-world behaviour, real-time health, and individual lifestyles.

Furthering its mission to deepen insurance intelligence, through pioneering solutions and analytics, Inka is also in early discussions with Experian, one of India's leading credit information companies, to explore the development of predictive attributes that combine credit and insurance data for enhanced risk management.

About Inka

Inka is a next-generation insurance advisory platform that utilises AI, behavioural insights, and financial data to simplify how Indians discover and purchase insurance. With over 70,000+ registered users, Inka delivers personalised insurance advice in under 60 seconds, trusted by a growing community nationwide.

About Growfitter

Growfitter is India's largest incentivised wellness platform, encouraging active living through gamification, real-time tracking, and rewards. With over 2.5 million users, it connects health engagement with real-world benefits, now including smarter insurance decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)