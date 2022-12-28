Dignitaries at the inauguration of the 24th Annual Convention of the Strategic Management Forum (SMF)

Gujarat [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) bid adieu to 2022 by hosting two international conferences. The third International Conference on Maintenance and Intelligent Asset Management (ICMIAM) on the theme, "Rural Assets for Sustainable Development" was held from 13-15 December 2022 and the 24th Annual Convention of the Strategic Management Forum (SMF) on the theme, "Rebuilding Organizations: Strategic Conversations for a Post Pandemic World" was held from 21-23 December 2022.

Both Conferences saw a huge turnout of scholars from countries around the world such as Australia, Sweden, France, United States of America, Portugal, among others.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022: From Andor to House of the Dragon, 7 Best TV Shows of the Year That are Absolutely Binge-Worthy!.

ICMIAM 2022 was organized in association with Federation University, Australia and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India. Other partner institutions were the United Nations University; Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode; Laval University, Canada; Lulea University of Technology, Sweden; Development Management Institute, Patna; Asset Management Council, Australia; Asset Management Society of India and IEEE Gujarat Section. The event was co-sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Gopani Iron & Power (India) Pvt Ltd, Union Bank of India and Sahaj Retail Limited.

IRMA is also thankful to Canara Bank for sponsoring SMF 2022.

Also Read | Gay Husband Ordered To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Damages to Wife; Mumbai Court Says Domestic Violence Could Include Sexual, Verbal, Emotional and Economic Abuse.

Both events saw pre-conference workshops, paper presentations by scholars and plenary sessions by master academicians on various themes.

ICMIAM 2022 was graced by dignitaries such as Dr Anne Gibbs, CEO, Asset Management Council Australian Dr Syed Islam, Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research & Innovation, Federation University (Australia), and Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, IPS. Prof. Harekrishna Misra from IRMA was the Convenor while Prof. Shyam Singh from IRMA was the Co-convenor of ICMIAM 2022.

SMF 2022 was blessed with the presence of luminaries such as Dr R.S. Sodhi, MD, GCMMF (Amul), Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, SMF Chairperson & Director - IIM Nagpur, Prof. Arunaditya Sahay, SMF Secretary General & Dean of Research - BIMTECH, Amit Mittal, DGM, Canara Bank, Abhishek Shukla, Vice President - Customer Success, Matter and Sumit Sabharwal, CEO, TeamLease HRtech. TeamLease HRtech Ltd, Dr Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, Dr P.K. Singh, Director, IIM Trichy, among other prominent national and international academic figures. Prof. Pratik Modi from IRMA was the Convenor while Prof. C Shambu Prasad from IRMA was the Co-convenor of SMF 2022.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)