Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI/PR Newswire): The International Brand Equity (IBE) 7th India Property Awards 2022 were organized virtually and held on May 27, 2022. This event was a platform for real estate stakeholders to discuss the changing face of the Indian real estate market and trends for 2022. Ashwinder R Singh, CEO, Residential, Bhartiya Urban, graced the event as a keynote speaker.

The Panel discussion was moderated by Prashant Thakur, Senior Director and Head of Research, Anarock. V. Rajshekar Reddy - General Secretary CREDAI Hyderabad, and Dr Kishore NK, Director, BEKEM Infra Projects P Ltd were part of the 7th India property awards summit panel discussion. The PR partner of the event was IBE Media PR Rock.

The selection process was based on several crucial factors which are paramount in determining the on-ground brand/individual performance, brand trust, and brand value.

Below are the 2021-2022 IBE 7th India Property Awards Winners:

The India Property Awards have been instituted by International Brand Equity to celebrate the achievements of real estate companies and professionals that have contributed immensely towards the growth of the real estate industry across India. The categories of the India Property Awards 2022 include Real Estate Companies, Property Consultants, IPC, Finance, Industry Leaders, Interior Designers, Architects, Prop Tech, and its allied industries.

In short, IPA aims at acknowledging success, recognising contributions, appreciating efforts, and celebrating the growth of the contributors as the real estate industry widely remains a major contributor to the economic development of any nation worldwide.

The India Property Awards is an exciting platform that offers the participants an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the quality that their brand and services stand for and it is an indicator of the trust that their customers place in their brand.

International Brand Equity IBE, the leading brand market research company and business magazine.

