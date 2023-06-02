SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 2: CultureOS, a SaaS venture based out of Gurugram, is disrupting the landscape of organizational culture and employee engagement through its innovative cutting-edge platform powered by AI & NLP that uses unofficial employee conversations to produce insights into organizational culture.

In today's highly competitive business world, organizations understand the importance of cultivating a strong and vibrant culture to drive success and retain top talent. An engaging business culture encourages employee participation, stimulates creativity, and creates a competitive advantage.

The inclusion of Gen Z in the workforce and the change in the workforce dynamics, and distributed workforce after covid have made employees choose better culture over everything else. The current tools and products are inefficient in producing the required level of engagement and are unable to instil a continuous sense of inclusion among employees. Recognizing the critical role culture plays in employee engagement and retention, Culture OS has developed a groundbreaking platform that leverages NLP- Natural Language Processing, Advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to measure various dimensions of workplace culture. This empowers companies to effectively evaluate, enhance, and sustain their organizational culture.

Inspired by MIT Sloan, Culture OS was founded by Mohit Tripathi and Nilanjan Maiti in January this year, who left their flying corporate jobs to solve the problem of fixing the organizational culture that directly impacts attrition. The organization is funded by Ambarish Gupta, a seasoned operator turned investor who founded Knowlarity and now runs a mid-stage Private Equity firm based out of New York.

"We conceived this idea way back in 2021, inspired by multiple studies indicating that culture is the only fabric, capable enough to avoid mass resignation in the future.", says Mohit Tripathi, Co-founder and COO/CPO of CultureOS.

Making Employee Voices Heard

It has always been hard for enterprises to measure the organization's culture and poor culture results in attrition directly hurting the bottom line of any organization. The key to measuring organizational culture is by getting to know the employees' concerns and issues and drawing insights from employees' minds in a natural climate where they feel free to express themselves openly.

Making this possible, CultureOS has built a platform that lets employees engage in unofficial conversations and discuss issues and concerns. The platform then uses AI and NLP to derive insights from these unofficial employee conversations into the organization's culture.

In the words of Nilanjan Maiti, Co-founder and CEO of CultureOS -"We are creating an employee-only space within an enterprise where people can express themselves freely and voice their opinion on matters related to enterprise growth and culture, without any fear".

The outcome from the CultureOS, comes in the form of real-time indices, deeper insights, and actionable inputs, around culture for the enterprises. The data generated is a pure goldmine to improve employee productivity, create a healthy workplace environment and also improve the financial bottom line for the enterprises.

The platform measures and improves workplace culture which significantly impacts attrition rates. With its innovative approach and powerful technology, CultureOS aims to revolutionize how organizations nurture a positive and thriving work environment.

CultureOS is available for organizations of all sizes and industries seeking to elevate their culture and drive sustainable growth. To learn more about CultureOS and its groundbreaking solutions, visit https://cultureos.company/

