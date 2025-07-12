PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 12: EDI Enterprise Pvt. Ltd., established in 2015, is a leading engineering company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced material handling systems and bagging machines. The company fully entered the business in 2018, driven by the vision and technical expertise of its founders, Naman Sood and Gopal Singh.

Company Overview

EDI Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. provides innovative, high-quality equipment and services, enhancing production efficiency and customer satisfaction with ethical practices.

About the Directors

Naman Sood and Gopal Singh, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, India, co-founded EDI Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. Naman, from Vrindavan, and Gopal, from Bareilly, share a strong technical background, having completed their B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and Electronics & Communication (EC) Branch. Prior to establishing EDI, they accumulated five years of experience in the material handling equipment industry. Driven by a shared vision and entrepreneurial spirit, they ventured into the business to provide innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency for their clients.

EDI's New Achievement: Manure Processing System for Compost Bio Gas PlantsEDI has recently introduced a Manure Processing System designed specifically for Compost Bio Gas Plants. This new product has garnered significant success due to its innovative approach, contributing greatly to the efficiency of waste management systems and supporting the sustainable energy sector. The system has been well-received in the market, establishing EDI as a forward-thinking leader in both environmental and technological advancements.

Product Portfolio

EDI offers a comprehensive range of products designed to optimize material handling and packaging processes:

-Bagging Machines: Open Mouth Bagging Machines and Jumbo Bagging Machines.

-Automation Solutions: Integrated Bagging Lines, Bagging Controllers, and Online Monitoring & Operation of Bagging Machines.

-Online Weighing Systems: Belt Weighers, Belt Feeders, and Online Check Weighers.

-Conveyors: Telescopic Conveyors, Truck Loaders, Spiral Conveyors, Belt Conveyors, Slat Conveyors, and Screw Conveyors.

-Bag Closer Machines: Column Mounted Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic Stitching Machines, Barrel Filling Machines, Bulk Weighers, and Manure Processing Systems.

Mission and Vision

EDI's mission is to build high-quality, technologically advanced, and reliable equipment, providing flexible services that support it. The company values integrity, honesty, openness, personal excellence, constructive self-criticism, continual self-improvement, and mutual respect

