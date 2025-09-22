PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22: IPSA Business India Pvt Ltd today announced that it is among the first hardware brands in India to actively prepare for Quality Control Order (QCO) compliance in cabinet hinges and drawer slides.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Performers From India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash, From Shubman Gill to Abhishek Sharma; Check Full List.

-The company aligns with BIS, EN, and ISO standards in line with the Government of India's Quality Control Orders.

The QCOs, notified by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, require products such as hinges and drawer slides to meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms between 2024-2025. This regulatory move is expected to raise the bar for quality and safety across the industry.

Also Read | WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 Episode Free Live Streaming Online: Get World Wrestling Entertainment Live Telecast Details on TV With Match Card and Time in IST.

"By preparing for QCO compliance ahead of time, we are ensuring that every carpenter, dealer, and consumer can rely on hardware that meets global benchmarks," said Rajit Aggarwal, Director, IPSA Group.

"With BIS, EN, and ISO certifications, IPSA's products already meet stringent standards. The company operates facilities in Sahibabad (UP) and Rajpura (Punjab) with production capacities in the thousands of metric tonnes annually," said Ankit Aggarwal, Director, IPSA Group.

"As a dealer, I welcome IPSA's early move to meet QCO standards. It gives us confidence that the products we deliver to customers are future-ready and aligned with the highest safety and quality benchmarks," said A Hardware Distributor, Delhi NCR.

The company serves over 25,000 dealers across India, exports to 12 countries, and has engaged more than 20,000 carpenters and 5,000 sellers through its IPSA Rewards+ program.

About IPSA Group

Founded in 2001 by Mr. Anil Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, IPSA Group is one of India's most trusted manufacturers of drawer slides, cabinet hinges, digital locks, and premium door hardware. With roots in the industry since 1979, the company combines decades of expertise with modern technology and sustainable practices to deliver global-standard products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)